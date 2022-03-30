Hair serum for women: 8 Best hair serums for smooth, silky and frizz-free hair

With all the environmental stress and pollution that are hair faces, it is important to show some extra love and care to our hair. Hair serums are a super important part of every hair care routine and should not be ignored. Here we have a list of hair serums and you can choose the best hair serum for women and add it to your routine.

Hair serum benefits

Hair serum helps tame frizz and flyaways, adds shine, nourishes dry hair, acts as a shield against humidity, softens the strands, helps with damage, and aids in detangling. A hair serum is super important if you want to always keep your mane soft, healthy and shiny.

How to use hair serum?

The best way to allow easy coverage is to apply a coin-sized amount on wet hair. Hair serums work best on clean hair. So, after shampooing and towel-drying your hair, spread the coin-sized dollop on your palm and run it along your hair strands. Avoid the scalp, this product is only meant for application on the surface.

Hair serum for women

Here we have a list of the best hair serums for women.

1. TRESemme Keratin Smooth Hair Serum

This professional quality formula hair serum with camellia oil, instantly controls frizz and gives your hair vibrancy and shine. It tackles split ends, tames unruly hair and makes them a lot more manageable. It is suitable for both, natural as well as chemically treated hair. Camellia oil known to tame frizziness, makes your hair more manageable and adds long lasting vibrancy and shine. Keratin is a natural protein that makes up most of your hair, it tackles dryness and controls damage. Together, they help improve the overall quality of your tresses.

Price: Rs.351

2. L’Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum

The secret to soft, smooth and silky hair is always applying a nourishing hair serum after washing your hair. This non-sticky hair serum is made from a blend of six rare floral oils that provides hydration to the hair and seals moisture in the hair cuticle. This serum will add life to your hair and will make it softer and shinier.

Price: Rs.455

3. Biolage Smoothproof Deep Smoothing Hair Serum

Trusted by professionals, this deep smoothing 6-in1 hair serum is infused with avocado and grape seed oils. This non-sticky formula gently envelops hair to control frizz and seal in smoothness without weighing it down. It gives 6-in-1 benefits - it controls frizz, smoothens rough ends, protects from humidity, nourishes dry hair, instantly detangles and adds instant shine.

Price: Rs.300

4. Streax Hair Serum

This serum gives your hair an instant shine and smoothness. It delivers a silky finish, luminous shine, and touchable softness without leaving your hair greasy. It is vitalized with walnut oil which gives a glossy and shiny look, by adding polish to every strand of hair. It is carefully crafted to form the most gentle and effective hair serum for all hair types including dry hair. This serum adds a shiny look to your hair while also making your hair more manageable to give you the confidence that you require to shine all day.

Price: Rs.218

5. Wella Professional Hair Serum

Regain perfect smoothness and hair gloss effect with this luminous smoothing hair serum. This hair care serum, formulated with fine macadamia and avocado oils, provides velvetines and subtle gloss to hair. Owing to its precious ingredients, hair becomes shiny and soft to the touch. It helps to protect and prevent natural lipid degeneration for a smooth and reflective surface. It replenishes for the right moisture balance and the hair is left feeling soft and nourished.

Price: Rs.1100

6. Plum Avocado Frizz-Control Serum

This avocado oil serum provides deep conditioning to the hair and scalp and leaves it frizz-free and smooth. It also contains olive oil which is deeply conditioning, jojoba oil that moisturises hair strands and strengthens the hair, argan oil that makes the hair smooth by reducing roughness and prevents split ends, and a coconut oil derivative, that acts as an emollient, keeps hair strands hydrated and does not weigh down the hair.

Price: Rs.506

7. Livon Hair Serum

If you have dry, rough, rebellious or excessively frizzy hair, this serum for dry and rough Hair is made for you. Enriched with Moroccan argan oil extracts, this serum hydrates your hair without giving it any limpness. Now, get intense smoothness for 24 hours with just a few drops of this hair serum. It brings back much needed volume control over rebellious hair.

Price: Rs.210

8. L’Oréal Professional Serie Expert Serum

This expert smoothing serum tames frizzy hair and adds shine. It is infused with the power of evening primrose that provides a long-lasting, anti-humidity shield which controls rough hair and keeps it frizz-free. This light expert formula, gives the hair a fabulous shine and smoothness. Powered with Pro-Keratin complex, the serum provides the right amount of protection and manageability to frizzy and dry hair.

Price: Rs.680

If you are looking for smooth, frizz-free and manageable hair at all times then invest in a hair serum and you will not be disappointed. Every woman deserves to have a strong, healthy and happy mane that is well nourished and hydrated. Choose the best hair serum for women that will suit your hair type and welcome smooth, shiny hair!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

