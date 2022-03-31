Hair slugging: The hot and new trend to say goodbye to dryness and yes to moisturised locks

Healthy, hydrated, and shiny tresses can be the thing of the now no matter what summer can surprise you with. Thanks to the Korean skincare trend that brought a good hype forward with slugging but all this while it was solely for your skin. Good things don't necessarily come in limited ways, starting with how 'Hair slugging' is the new cool. While the harsh and heated air around you can lead to frizz, greasy scalp, split ends and sun damage are seasonal troubles, dry hair goes beyond that.

So, what is hair slugging? Do you trust in the old practice of oiling up your hair? Generations of people have vouched for it despite the icky feels it leaves behind because the good side of it overpowers everything. Say like long, lustrous locks coupled with a stronger and healthier scalp. Oh, it keeps split ends at bay too. So, to start with hair slugging, you need to pick a nourishing hair oil before you go to bed or you can make this your pre-shampoo mask session. Opt for a lightweight formula or simply go with a serum that brings a host of benefits, all in all, the one that can be easily washed off without stripping off your hair's healthy coat. Apply the liquid to your hair and massage it well.

Once you've smeared it well, pick up a fluffy sock or go with silk fabric to keep your hair secure and well-moisturized. The latter is better as it doesn't suck up all the formula. Wash it off the next morning and style it as per your wish.

Have you tried this haircare trend, yet? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif to Zendaya: 7 Divas who put us on a chocolatey high with gorgeous brown dresses