Hair spa is a miracle worker for damaged hair: Simple steps to do a hair spa at home

A hair spa treatment is known as 'hair rebirth therapy', and is an excellent way to nourish, condition and reverse the damage done by pollution, heat related treatments, hair colour and more. Unfortunately, your usual shampoo and conditioner routine are not always enough to replenish the loss of moisture from your hair and cater to all your hair needs. A home hair spa is the perfect indulgence to boost your hair health and take your weekly oil ‘champi’ routine to another level. A simple few steps can make your hair feel rejuvenated, softer and restore back its glory!

1. Oil Massage

Begin with a simple oil massage to nourish your locks, stimulate blood flow and improve circulation in your scalp. If you like, you could always heat the oil a little and make it a 'hot oil massage'. Take about 1-2 tablespoons of warm oil in your hands and thoroughly spread it all through, massaging gently from root to tip.

Price: Rs.448

Buy Now

Price: Rs.1358

Buy Now

2. Steam Your Hair

This step ensures that the nutrients from the oil penetrate deep into the cuticles as the pores on your scalp open up, allowing maximum absorption of the oil. You can either use a steam machine and steam your hair for 10-15 minutes or use a hot towel and wrap it around your head. Simply take a soft, dry towel, dip it in hot water and squeeze out the excess. Let this be on for 5-10 minutes, but go upto 15-20 minutes if you have very dry hair.

Price: Rs.389

Buy Now

3. Wash Your Hair With A Sulphate-Free Shampoo

Next, it is time to wash your hair and rinse out the oil. It is highly recommended to use a Sulphate-free shampoo to do this as they work efficiently to cleanse your hair from deep within without stripping your hair off its natural moisture. With clean shampoos, less is more, so use water to dilute it and just rinse and repeat! A clean shampoo may not lather as much, but it effectively cleanses your hair and retains its moisture.

Price: Rs.875

Buy Now

4. Apply A Hair Mask

This is the most important step of your hair spa treatment and involves using a hair mask or cream to reduce dryness, flakiness and hydrate the tresses as well as the scalp. A hair mask is often referred to as an 'intensive conditioner' or 'deep conditioning treatment' as it contains a concentration of active ingredients that are highly beneficial upon prolonged contact and allow the nutrients to really seep in and do their magic!

Price: Rs.506

Buy Now

Price: Rs.385

Buy Now

5. Condition Your Hair

Next, follow it up with your regular conditioning ritual. Take a coin-sized amount of the conditioner and apply it from the mid sections to the tips of your hair. Never apply it close to the scalp as it can get oily easily and also because the hair close to your scalp is relatively newer and healthier, so it does not need as much care as the tips do. Keep it on for a minute, allow it to absorb well and rinse it off.

Price: Rs.237

Buy Now

6. Finish With A Hair Serum

The last but important step is applying a serum. This helps to smoothen the hair, detangle and control frizz. Take a pump or two of the serum and apply it toward the middle sections and ends. Be careful and make sure you do not overdo it, as this can make your hair greasy and oily very quickly!

Price: Rs.1200

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read 10 Makeup cosmetics under Rs 1000 that can be used by amateurs and professionals