If you often use styling tools, especially flat iron, hair straightening products like straightening creams are your savior from damage from all the heat. These products smoothen your hair, take away frizz, and give it a naturally straight look. It makes it so much easier to deal with your hair. Try and use Vitamin E based oils that infuse protein and strengthen your hair, because we are putting our hair through all of this.

7 Best Hair Straightening Products

1. Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream

This is a leave-in styling cream that sets the stage for smooth, hydrated, and frizz-free hair. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil this hair straightening product tames frizz and flyaways. The soft-hold formula conditions and prepares hair for styling. Apply a small amount evenly to damp or dry hair. This product also has a Moroccanoil scent which is an iconic juxtaposition of spicy amber and musk with sweet floral.

Price: $36.00

2. Amika Velveteen Dream Smoothing Balm

With this smoothing balm tame your frizz and lock in soft-smoothness, so humidity can’t harm your straightened hair. This hair straightening product keeps your hair smooth and frizz-free for over 24hrs and protects hair up to 450°F/232°C. The wild cherry bark extract brings out shine and softness. This product is formulated without sulfates, sodium chloride, parabens and artificial colors.

Price: $26.00

3. Brazilian Blowout Protective Thermal Straightening Balm

This heat-activated formulation effectively straightens waves/curls and tames frizzes and gives you silky smooth hair. This hair straightening product is 100% humidity resistant. Apply this straightening balm generously throughout towel-dried hair from roots to tips.

Price: $23.80

4. L’ANZA Healing Smooth Smoother Hair Straightener Balm

One of the best hair straightening products this straightener balm adds shine while encouraging a smooth, naturally straight look and feel. The rich in Amino acids formula increases hair's flexibility without breakage. Thanks to the Shea Butter and Cactus Extract fortifying nourishment your hair will look silky smooth.

Price: $25.00

5. Kativa Brazilian Straightening Kit

Get silky smooth and straight hair with this professional Brazilian Straightening Natural Kit for up to 12 weeks. The kit straightens hair with curls, waves, volume, and frizz. It also recovers strength, shine, hydration, and softness. Straightening treatment with professional results, that restores and recovers hair's strength, thanks to its formula improved with Argan Oil, Shea Butter, Vegetal Keratin, Amino Acids, and Glyoxylic, that penetrates the hair fiber straightening it for up to 12 weeks.

Price: $15.60

6. John Frieda Frizz Ease 3-day Flat Iron Heat Protectant Spray

You can use this flat iron spray to straighten your hair and for smooth results that last up to 3 days, or your next shampoo without the unwanted frizz. Using a proprietary blend of polymers with keratin protein, this weightless spray removes frizz from each strand for a glossy, smooth finish. The unique, anti-frizz formula for dry and damaged hair will make hair glossy and smooth.

Price: $9.97

7. HSI PROFESSIONAL Argan Oil Heat Protector

Protect your hair from heat exposure up to 450º F with this hair straightening product. This light thermal protection spray can be also used as a leave-in conditioning serum. Get smooth, hydrated, frizz-free hair that's healthier than ever before. This product is Sulfate-free, phosphate-free and paraben-free, Color-safe. It is formulated with highly concentrated antioxidant-rich argan oil and shine-boosting vitamins.

Price: $14.20

Even though you are using the best hair straightening products, always detangle your hair with a wide-toothed comb. Air dry your hair as much as you can and blow-dry/straighten it only when needed with the right products.

