In the contemporary era, hair styling products for men are increasing in large numbers. Every man wished to undergo massive transformation. Of course, change is necessary. For men, their hairstyle plays a major role in portraying their fashion statement and personality. Right from hair styling powder, hair styling kit, hair styling gel, hair styling tools to hair styling creams, men are alluring them all. Men too face problems while setting their curly and wavy hair. To make the setting job easier, we have some handpicked hair styling products for men that are worth buying.

Scroll through the list of hair styling products for men:

1. Arata Natural Hair Styling Combo with Hair Gel & Hair Cream

Arata Natural Hair Styling Combo with Hair Gel & Hair Cream is one the widely recommended natural hair products for men as well as women. It boosts your hair growth and volume. It provides effective nourishment for strong and healthy hair. It is enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients like flaxseed and olive extract. One secret ingredient of the hair styling products is the coconut oil extract. The cream and gel strengthens your hair strands and provides all the necessary nourishment for easy styling of hair.

Price: Rs. 1099

Deal: Rs. 714

2. Nishman Mattifying Volume Powder Hair Wax

This hair styling powder restores the lost glory of your hair. It offers an extra strong hold to you hair. In addition, it enhances the volume of your hair and lifts the roots. All you have to do is sprinkle the powder wax directly on your hair and style your hair with the comb the way you want. This powder hair wax serves every man with instant texture and a matt finished hair. If you are looking for a hair styling powder, then this will be your wisest choice.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 567

3. Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray is one of the most appreciated hair sprays for hair styling. It is a finishing hairspray that provides long-lasting hold for the most demanding hairstyles. It is infused with argan oil and that adds additional hold to your hair. The hair spray has a reflective shield of shine that fights humidity and frizz. It also brushes out easily and leaves no sticky residue.

Price: Rs. 2160

4. Mitch Clean Cut Hair Styling Cream

This hair styling cream is infused with the clean scent of citrus and white flowers. The cream will help you with a lasting control of your hair. The conditioning ingredients will leave your hair soft and manageable. A coin sized cream will be enough to style in a couple of minutes and flaunt your hair throughout the day with less fuss. This hair styling cream is gluten free and is a colour safe hair styling product.

Price: Rs. 1620

5. AKARAN Quick Hairstyler for Men

Looking for hair styling tools? Here is one of the most loved hair styling brushes for men. It is an electric beard and hair straightener that every man should vouch for. This comb cum straightener allows you to style your hair quickly. The comb like structure of the straightener is something that you will definitely love. The comb acts as a protective cover against the heating plate to prevent hair from overburning. What’s more? The electric hair styling product is detachable and portable.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 448

6. Urbangabru Combo Hair Styling Kit

This Urbangabru Combo Hair Styling Kit contains a clay hair wax and a pre-styler hair serum. This hair serum works like magic. It is ideal for treating damaged hair, dry or rough hair. Thanks to the natural ingredients that provide deep nourishment to the hair and strengthens each hair strand. It doesn't matter if your hair is wavy or curly with this hair style kit you can master the hair styling art.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 539

7. Super Smelly Hemp Hold and Style Natural Hair Gel

Super Smelly Hemp Hold and Style Natural Hair Gel is a beneficial amalgamation of hemp oil, flaxseed oil, rosemary, aloe-vera and grapeseed oil for a solid and a strong hold. Thai hair gel boosts blood circulation and also stimulates hair growth. It adds a shine to your hair and protects it against free radical damage. Post application, brush your hair immediately and you are good to go.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 449

8. Old Spice Swagger Hair Putty Styling Fiber Wax

This Old Spice Swagger Hair Putty Styling Fiber Wax is one of the hair styling products for men that serves what it claims. This fiber hair wax will style your hair in some sort of direction without whipping around. The scent of the wax will give you a refreshing hair style in the easiest way possible. Though it is high in price, it will never disappoint you with its quality and hair health enhancing formulation.

Price: Rs. 5359

Deal: Rs. 3749

All hair styling products for men are distinctive and offer everything that a hair obsessed man needs. These hair products are widely used by men who wish to undergo a quick transformation by playing with hair styles. No problem if the hair is curly, wavy or straight, you have everything at your hands to treat and style them well.

