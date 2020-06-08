Hair tales: 3 times Taapsee Pannu was really obsessed with headbands and you should be too!

Curly-haired queen Taapsee does the most with her fashion and hair; here are 3 moments when she really rocked a bandana to perfection.

IF there is one lesson that we have all learned through this time in quarantine is that natural is beautiful. We’ve been embracing our skin without makeup and filters, and also letting our hair breathe. But Taapsee was way ahead of the curve. She always LOVED rocking her natural hair and would do so any chance she got. Her ringlet curls and thick hair are what hair dreams are made of, and she knows that.

A few times, way back, she rocked her natural hair with this one amazing hair accessory or rather versions of it. The bandana or a broad headband is just the easiest and simple way to change up a look and the oldest trick in the book to hide greasy roots. Second day or fifth-day hair don’t stand a chance when it comes to the headband.

So here are 3 times when she rocked a headband look and 3 hairstyle ideas if you want to prolong the time in between washes.

Scarf headband

Remember that pop art woman who says ‘we can do it’? Clearly Taapsee has emulated that look right here. But instead of doing a simple updo, her hairstyle Amit Thakur has actually let her curls become a faux mohawk. Even if you don’t have curly hair you could rock this look and give yourself a faux fringe.

The sequinned turban

This one is an underrated look but an essential one if you have oily roots, honestly. This turban headband just changes any look into a boho look and we are living for it. This would look great with straight hair or curls. Just part your hair in the middle and put this one. The one trick here is that if you think the centre part is going to move, then you bobby pin the back of the turban to your hair. It won’t budge and you will look put together with minimal effort.

The floral headband

This twist/knot headband is really in vogue more so now. It is the easiest way to lift up an outfit. You can even DIY this headband with 2 pieces of fabric, but we will save that for another time. What Taapsee has done here is that she’s worn the headband over her hair basically with the roots tucked in. This is a great way to wear this for a vintage look but because this is so versatile, you could wear it with a bun, a ponytail and also your hair let down as you’d normally wear a regular headband.

Have we convinced you to start a turban/headband collection yet?

