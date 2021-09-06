Hair thinning out? 5 DIY home remedies to BOOST regrowth and give you lush, voluminous locks

Have you started seeing bald spots on your head, where your hair was lush and voluminous? It can be extremely stressful to witness your hair thinning and falling out that are usually the result of several things including an unhealthy lifestyle, hormonal imbalance, genetics, deficiencies, and a lot more external factors.

While there are treatments and medicines to alter these issues, nothing works better than natural and home remedies. Multiple kitchen ingredients and things available in your home garden can help boost hair volume and growth. Here are some easy ways to boost hair growth and bring it back to normal.

Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds

A common remedy for hair growth, fenugreek seeds not only help in boosting volume and shine but are also known to treat dandruff.

Method:

In a pan, add 2 spoons of olive, coconut and castor oil.

Add 2 spoons of Fenugreek seeds to this and boil it on a low flame for 5 minutes.

Strain out the seeds and pour the oil into a bottle to store.

Apply the warm oil to your scalp and massage it well. Leave it on overnight and wash off the next morning for best results.

Do this twice every week for a month, for visible results.

Green Tea

This may sound a little odd or surprising to most, but green tea is known for its antioxidant content which helps in fighting off free radicals while stimulating the growth of new hair follicles.

Method:

Brew one cup of green tea and once it is lukewarm, pour it on your scalp and massage it. Ensure that your entire scalp has the green tea on it and leave it on for a minimum of one hour before washing off.

Onion Juice

Onion juice has become a popular hair growth remedy for a reason - it works! This not only helps in curbing hair loss but also stimulates hair growth from old hair follicles.

Method:

Take a large onion and peel it well.

Cut it into small chunks and churn it into a semi-liquid state.

Strain the liquid and apply it throughout your scalp and massage it for around 10 minutes.

Leave it on for a minimum of 15 minutes before washing your hair as usual.

Do this once a week for the best results.

Curry or Henna leaves

From lice to dandruff, these leaves serve multiple medical purposes and help fight against common issues. They aid in not just keeping the scalp healthy but also boosting hair growth, making the hair more voluminous and lush.

Method:

In a pan, add the curry or henna leaves.

To this, add 5 spoons of castor, almond and coconut oil and bring it to a boil.

Strain the leaves out and add the oil to a jar for storage.

When it is lukewarm, massage it on your scalp for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for a minimum of 1 hour before washing off.

Aloe Vera gel

Known for its multiple benefits, Aloe Vera gel is also excellent in repairing dead skin cells. Constant use of it helps in stimulating hair growth and boosting volume.

Method:

Break an aloe leaf from its stem, slice it in half and with a spoon, scoop out the gel.

Blend it in a mixer so a smooth consistency is formed.

Massage this gel on your scalp with your fingertips for around 5 minutes.

Steam your hair for around 10 minutes and leave the gel on for an hour before washing off.

For best results, include green leafy vegetables in your daily diet.

Also, consume a bowl of fresh fruits and keep yourself hydrated during the day.

Avoid heat styling tools and use shampoos that are free from chemicals.

