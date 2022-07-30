6 Best hair ties to amp up your hair game

Hair ties cuts above the rest of the hair accessories. Not just are they used more often, but also help to pull back all the hair and keep it secure and hold them in place. Whether you are hitting out in the gym or going on a date, a hair tie is an easy and chic way to elevate your hairstyle in a jiff. Also, it helps to give respite from the heat and keeps flyways in place. And what we love the most about it is that it is super versatile, you can use it to tie your hair into a messy bun, for a half-up-half-down hairstyle or simply to secure all your hair into a low ponytail. Whether you are looking for pretty scrunchies or beaded hair ties, we have you covered on the 6 best hair ties. Go check it out now!

Here are the 6 best hair ties that can seriously up your hairstyle.

Scroll through to discover your options.

1. Fishers Finery 25 Momme Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies

Smooth and luxe, silk scrunchies look gorgeous on the luscious locks. The set of 6 comprises black, pink, and champagne-hued skinny scrunchies. Made of 100 percent pure Mulberry silk, these scrunchies are super-gentle on the hair and cause less tugging, pulling, or breakage. Unlike other hair accessories, these scrunchies do not absorb the natural oils and moisture from hair. Amazing, isn't it?

Price:$ 33.99

2. LEORX 8pcs Ribbon Hair Scrunchies Solid Color Chiffon Hair Scarf Ties

The buckle design hair scrunchies look cute, playful and grab eyeballs. The set of 8 chiffon scrunchies will make for a great gift for your loved ones. You can use it to adorn your high ponytail or a side-flipped ponytail hairstyle. It has a soft, feminine, and chic appeal and makes for a head-turning hairstyle.

Price:$20.99

3. PRO Hair Tie - Easy-Release Clasp

While traditional hair ties can cause hair breakage, this one doesn't! It is easy to use and ensures a painless and damage-free experience. From gyming to swimming, you can use these patented designed hair ties just anywhere, they will gently secure your hair and won't slip as they are waterproof. This set of 6 hair ties comes with an easy-release clasp for greater convenience.

Price:$29.95

4. Erickson Grab & Go Ponytail Holders

Love pleasing pastel colors? Then this set of 15 ponytail holders is just for you. It is made from a soft woven material that causes no damage to the tresses. These hair ties come in pretty pastel hues and are adorned with stylish ornamental beads. Whether you have straight or curly hair, these hair accessories are suitable for all hair types.

Price:$22.00

5. By Lilla Downtown Mini Stack Elastic Hair Ties and Bracelets

These trendy accessories can double up as stylish bracelets. Sounds great, right? Unlike elastic hair ties, it does not leave creases on your hair and is also comfortable to wear. The set of 5 hair ties comes in different colors. And don't you worry it won't get stuck in your head, it's that gentle.

Price: $38.00

6. Snap Hair Ties for Thick, Natural, Curly Hair

Made from non-elastic, soft stretchy material, these hair ties are not just easy to put on but also effortless to remove. Regardless of your hair density or length, these hair types help to keep all your hair in place. It is especially suited for curly hair types and does not cause damage to the hair by tugging or pulling.

Price:$21.01

Hair ties are easy-to-put-together and can instantly glam up your look.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

