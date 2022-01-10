Hair Tinsel: The peppy beauty trend that will treat you to extra dose of glamour and shine

It's 2022 and it feels like some of us are still living in the 90's beauty zone. Our mission to hop on trends is getting bigger by the day with so many that are busy making headlines. Of late, we noticed one flashy and super glamorous hair trend that's gingerly making its way into our hearts. The world refers to it as, 'Hair Tinsel'. It's basically the eye-grabbing and jazzy technique that dolls up your natural hair. It'll make even the faint-hearted gaze at its beauty and make them ruminate about how much they're missing out on cool things in life.

So, what are tinsels and why love them even if these are all about bringing some quirky business? Hair tinsels are simple thread-like accents that are attached to your hair strands either as a single or in a bulk via a microbead extension technique. Here's what we think is the best bit, you get to pick the colour of your choice. Even metallic that looks crazy hot! All you Y2K fans of fashion and beauty, we're hoping you're down to try this trend. It's a simple hack that accessories your tresses and gets you ready for a party effortlessly. If dyeing your hair isn't clearly your thing, this can be your next-in-line to try. Did you know? We learned that celebs like Beyoncé had her 2010 Grammys hairdo shining bright with metallic hair tinsels.

Hair tinsels have a stay period that ranges within 1-2 weeks based on the care you take and if you're lucky, it'll stay longer. Try brushing your tresses with tinsels on with fingers. This can be the easier option to keep your hair free from knots and help your tinsels stay intact. You can also shampoo your hair with tinsels, go for mild formulas, and do not use more than needed.

