Hair Tips: THESE black tea remedies can naturally darken your grey hair

Tired of the premature grey hair and want to do something about it without using chemicals? Read below to find out how black tea can help you darken your hair.

When it comes to hair, multiple factors contribute to grey hair. Factors like stress, lifestyle choices, medical reaction and allergies can cause early greying of her. While most of us prefer to hide our greys by colouring our hair, but using too much chemical is also not a great option for our hair, since that can spoil the quality of our hair and even damage it in the future. So if you are planning to dye your hair, then it's time to bid adieu to the colours. Yes, you read that right! You can miss that trip to the salon to get that touch up to cover your grey hair and take a sip of the good old chai, literally!

Here's how black tea and can help you cover the greys and naturally darken the hair. Follow these black tea recipes to get black hair naturally.

Black tea:

Black tea contains tannic acids which can darken your hair over time. Make a strong cup of black tea and let it cool for a while. Post that, pour it through your hair and let it sit for 30 minutes and then rinse your hair with warm water.

Coffee and black tea:

It's proven that brewed ground coffee beans can stain your hair to dark brown and you can mix coffee with tea for long-lasting results. In a pan, add some tea leaves, water and coffee powder and let the mixture boil for a while. Once the mixture has cooled down, take a brush or the hair colour applicator and apply the concoction onto your hair. Let the liquid sit for an hour and rinse it with water.

Black tea re rinse:

For this, you need to make a strong black tea. Turn your hair upside down into the sink and rinse it with back tea. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then repeat the rinse at least twice. It will give you a beautifully rich dark black colour on your hair.

Black tea and herbs:

In a pan, add 2-3 tsp of black tea leaves, 2 rosemary leaves and 2 oregano leaves and bring them to boil. Apply the mixture on your hair and let it sit for 2 hours depending on the length of your hair. Post that, wash your hair with normal water.

Black tea and tulsi:

In a pan, add 5 tbsp of black tea leaves and 5 leaves of tulsi and bring them to boil. Add some drops of lemon, since that'll help to deal with dandruff and the mixture w

