7 Best hair toners to add sheen and enrich your hair color

There are times when you frequently change your hair color. Sometimes, there are visible tones of the previous color that might ruin the existing hair color. This is when a hair toner comes into the picture. A hair toner is a product designed for the enhancement of the existing hair color. This formula comes in various forms like that of a shampoo, mask, conditioner or a separate product known as toner. Basically, a hair toner defines the tonality of hair, enriches the hair color and maintains the tone of your hair.

If you love experimenting with hair colors, then here are our top picks that can really help you enhance your look. Check them out.

We, at Pinkvilla, bring together the most trending and useful items for you. We have carefully curated this list by keeping in mind the changes in lifestyle and choices that women make today. The products listed below make it to our list only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience all the more convenient. Happy shopping!

Hair Toner to improve your hair color

1. Oribe Silverati Illuminating Masque

This hair masque is particularly helpful in preventing discoloration of white, gray, silver and blonde hair color. Blended with natural ingredients like arctic root extract, snow mushroom extract, ceramide complex and argan oil, this formula is highly nourishing for hair. It even contains rice seed protein that helps in strengthening the cuticle and preventing dryness. For brittle, thin and weak hair, this hair masque can greatly help in enhancing softness and making them smooth. There are no parabens, sulfates or chlorides present in this product.

Price $63

Buy Now

2. La Riche Directions Hair Color - White Toner

La Riche Directions hair color is a great choice of toner when it comes to chemically-treated hair. It enhances the hair color beautifully. Using this toner is very simple. It can be applied after cleansing and should be left for around 15 minutes until it is dried. Since the product is available in a variety of bright colors, the toner is a great choice for almost every hair color.

Price $10.92

Buy Now

3. Keracolor Toning Drops

This is a toning product that needs to be added to the hair color for intensification of color. It can even enhance the luster of the color, eventually providing you with a bright hair color. In case, you just want to add some shine and neutralize unwanted tones, use a few drops in your shampoo or conditioner. It is also paraben-free and gluten free.

Price $20

Buy Now

4. Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Permanent Cream Toner

Clairol Professional toner comes in a creamy form which can be easily applied after being blended with a developer. The product is available in three different shades, i.e., smoky pearl, cool beige and platinum ice. You can neutralize the brass tones or use it after pre-lightening to add some blonde color and enhance your overall look. The entire process takes around 15-30 minutes and gives you shiny, silky hair.

Price $7.25

Buy Now

5. Pantene Silver Expressions, Purple Shampoo and Hair Toner

This toner cum shampoo is a perfect choice for redefining your hair color. It is a purple shampoo that helps in neutralizing the yellow hues on your silver or white hair. The formula is lightly scented which keeps you free from ammonia-like smells. Not only does it cleans your hair but also reduces dullness. It is one of the best hair toners for chemically treated hair. Just massage it like a shampoo, especially on the areas where yellow color appears and rinse after 3-5 minutes.

Price $14.24

Buy Now

6. MANIC PANIC Virgin Snow Hair Blonde Toner

The MANIC PANIC Virgin Blonde toner is designed to reduce the brassy tones on blonde, golden or bright hair colors. It can be used like a toner, deep conditioning mask or semi-permanent hair color cream. Interestingly, the toner does not have ammonia, parabens, or phthalates. It is also gluten-free, vegan and cruelty free. Overall, it is a great choice for people who love experimenting with their hair colors.

Price $13.98

Buy Now

7. Shrine Drop It - Hair Toner

This hair toner lets you enjoy the true, rich hair color, be it golden, brown or champagne. Like any decent toner, it enhances the color tones and makes your hair color stand out beautifully. With a few drops of this toner, you can enrich your hair color. The toner is available in multiple shades which can be used as per the desired choice. You can rely on this toner to improve the fading tones of every strand. From neutralizing the brassy tones to attaining a natural sheen, this toner does it all.

Price $15.27

Buy Now

People invest in shampoos, conditioners and all sorts of fancy hair care products. But toners are not usually considered important. To your dismay, toners are important for attaining shiny, smooth and healthy hair, especially if your hair color is dull. Not only this, toners can balance your hues, enrich color and prevent your hair from drying. We have laid the importance of using hair toners here. Hope you find the right toner and use it for enhancing your hair.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

7 Best luxury skincare brands and their products to achieve flawless skin of your dreams

15 Best facial moisturizers and a comprehensive guide to understand all skin types

11 Best luxury makeup brands that exude bombshell Hollywood vibes

8 Best face wash for oily skin and tips to take care of your skin wisely

Also Read: 8 Best face wash for oily skin and tips to take care of your it wisely