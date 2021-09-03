Haircare: 3 DIY homemade hair masks for healthy glowing hair

In this fast-pacing world, we often forget to take care of ourselves. Along with our body, our hair also needs the proper nutrition and care. But do we have the time for it? No, neither do we want to eat healthily, nor do we have time for that extra care. This all results in damaging our hair. You must also face various hair problems like dandruff, hair fall, breakage, roughness, etc.

This all happens when your hair lacks nutrition. Well again, you don't have time. Also, the products available in the market are either too expensive or have too many chemicals. Most of the time, you are unaware of the right product for your hair.

You can end your worries right here because I have a solution for you. I will be sharing 3 DIY hair mask recipes that are made from home products. These are really quick to make and apply as well. These hair masks are a solution to all the problems for your hair.

Banana Egg Hair Mask

Ingredients:

One banana (According to hair length) One egg white

Recipe:

Mash the banana in a blender to make a paste. Add egg white and stir it until both the things get mixed. Apply it on your scalp and to the hair as well. Keep it for about 1-2 hours. You can also keep it overnight for fast and better results.

After that, wash your hair normally. Remember to avoid using chemical shampoo. Opt for a mild one. Don't forget to condition and moisturise after.

Benefits:

Egg white is a rich source of protein. It helps in cleansing excess oil from the scalp, strengthens hair, promotes growth, and fights dandruff. Bananas are rich in potassium, vitamins and natural oil. It helps maintain moisture and shine in the hair.

Fenugreek Hair Mask

Ingredients:

One cup of fenugreek seeds (Methi dana) (According to hair length) One & half cups of water

Recipe:

Soak the fenugreek seeds overnight in water. Mash them well with your hands or a blender to make a paste. Apply it on your scalp and hair length. Leave it for about 1-2 hours.

After that, wash your hair normally. Remember to avoid using chemical shampoo. Opt for a mild one. Don't forget to condition and moisturise after.

Benefits:

Fenugreek seeds are a rich source of iron and protein. It helps in hair growth, reduces hair fall, helps with dandruff and makes your hair thick and shiny.

Aloe Hair Mask

Ingredients:

One cup aloe vera gel (According to hair length) 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil

Recipe:

Take one cup of aloe vera gel. Try natural gel if possible for best results. Add 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil (room temperature). Mix them well and make a paste. Apply it on the scalp and hair length. Leave it for 1-2 hours.

After that, wash your hair normally. Remember to avoid using chemical shampoo. Opt for a mild one. Don't forget to condition and moisturise after.

Benefits:

Aloe vera has many minerals, and it strengthens your hair. It also controls greasy hair, itchy scalp and improves hair growth. Coconut oil adds moisture to the hair, tames frizziness and heals breakage.

These hair masks are easy to use and give astounding benefits. What are you waiting for? Go and try out these quick hair masks and make your hair shiny and healthy.

Do tell us in the comments down below how well you like these hair masks.

