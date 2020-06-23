Haircare: THIS 3 ingredient overnight hair mask is all you need to deal with hair fall and dandruff

Are you losing a lot of hair? Is dandruff giving you an itchy scalp? This overnight hair mask will deal with your hair care woes overnight

Having a long luscious mane is a dream most of us have! If not long, we at least wish for healthy, shiny locks that will make any and everyone envious. But with the changing seasons and the amount of stress that we take, that dream seems to get shattered with every strand that falls off from the scalp. Hair loss is a common problem among a lot os people and to be honest, we’ve tried any and everything to prevent that. This hair mask is a tried and tested home remedy that helps deal with hair loss and as an added bonus, it also gets rid of dandruff.

All you need is:

1 onion

2 tablespoons of Coconut oil

3 Vitamin E tablets

How to:

1. Grate one large onion and squeeze out the juice in a bowl.

2. Add coconut oil to it and mix it thoroughly.

3. Cut open 3 vitamin E tablets and squeeze out the oil in the mixture.

4. Mix it again and start applying it on your scalp slowly moving down to the lengths of your hair.

5. Massage for 15 minutes and put your hair up in a shower cap to avoid the onion smell from causing chaos.

6. Rinse with cold water, shampoo and conditioner.

7. You can use this mask twice a week for great results.

Benefits:

Onion:

As odd as putting onions in your hair sounds, it works wonders. Onion juice is rich in its sulfur content and ends up making hair think and stronger. This prevents hair loss and in turn promote hair growth. Its antibacterial nature also deals with dandruff and helps get rid of all the bacterial overgrowth on the scalp. In some cases, it also reverses premature greying of hair.

Coconut oil:

Coconut oil soothes and moisturises the scalp to get rid of any dry and flakey spots that could create dandruff. It also promotes hair growth by getting deep into the hair follicles. It moisturises the hair and gives it a shiny lustre.

Pro tip: In some cases of dandruff, oils of any types can worsen the condition if not washed properly. It is important that you get rid of all the excess oily fat stuck to your hair in the shower.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a natural antioxidant that promotes hair growth. Along with the coconut oil, it seeps deep into the hair follicles and nourishes it from within. It also regulates the moisture and oil production on the scalp thus preventing dandruff.

DISCLAIMER: Please do a patch test before applying any ingredients to your scalp.

Credits :getty images

