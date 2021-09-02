Haircare: 7 tips to keep your hair healthy during this monsoon season

Monsoon season is still going on, which means damaged hair. Our hair is most essential and most prone to damage during the changing season. Right now, it is difficult to say whether the monsoon has ended or not. It is so unpredictable. You never know when it is going to rain.

We all love this rainy season, but girls somewhere, dread it. The humidity damages our hair, and that's what we hate about monsoon. Hairfall, dandruff, frizziness, breakage, and whatnot. It becomes totally impossible to manage your hair and look good during the rainy season. But what if I tell you there is a way to keep your hair manageable and healthy?

Yes, I have a few tips and tricks that will help you deal with these changing monsoons and make your hair better than ever.

Regular Hair Wash

Monsoon is the most humid time of the year. This means moisture, and that damages the hair. It becomes utterly essential to wash your hair frequently within 2-3 days, avoiding any kind of moisture to stay. Moisture can cause many other problems like dandruff and greasiness.

If your hair gets wet in the rain, do wash it right away. Rainwater has many acidic properties which damage the hair.

Hot Oil Massage

It is necessary to keep your hair healthy, and what is best than a hair oil massage. Regular oiling makes hair strong and shiny. During monsoons, it is best to take hot oil massage from coconut or onion oil. They are most rich in vitamins and makes your hair healthy. Overnight oiling before the day you wash your hair is just perfect.

Applying Hair Masks

Well, you might underestimate the need for hair masking but, it is the most crucial step. Applying hair masks helps nourish your scalp as well as hair. All the necessary ingredients settle in your skin through your scalp, making your hair healthy. You can apply homemade hair masks and ingredients like curd, aloe vera, egg to your hair.

Chemical-free Shampoo & Conditioner

Monsoon has its own drawbacks making the environment acidic more than ever. You also need to wash your hair regularly and even more often. To maintain the health of your hair, use mild or chemical-free shampoo. Don't forget to use a conditioner after.

Moisturising

Frizziness is the biggest problem for most hair types, especially the ones with wavy or curly hair. As and when the monsoon starts, you start dreading your hair. They just can't be managed. Well, you might be missing an important step- moisturising. After washing your hair, never forget to apply a frizz-free serum or a hair moisturiser to wet hair. It will tame your hair and keep them in place.

Proper Diet and Hydration

While many things may cause damage to your hair, your diet plays the most prominent role in it. As rains can cause damage in many unseen ways, you also need to take extra care. It is equally essential to have a healthy and balanced diet to get all the necessary nutrients. Keeping yourself hydrating and drinking lots of water also helps maintain the PH balance and moisture of your hair.

Avoid Hair Styling

Your hair is most vulnerable at this time. Using styling appliances like a hairdryer, straightener, curler, etc. can easily break them increasing hair fall. Try avoiding all these styling appliances and avoid heat.

Well, these were a few tips you can follow to make your hair healthy and strong.

Try these steps, and do let us know in the comments down below your experience.

