Haircare: THIS anti hairfall home remedy is perfect for you to try over the weekend

If you’re experiencing major hairfall lately, we have the perfect home remedy for you!

Hairfall is truly a bane to our existence. No matter how much we try and keep our hair and scalp healthy, we are bound to lose hair. Now, if you're one of those people who literally go through a shedding period just like us, let us tell you you aren't alone. Now, we do have a home remedy that might help you deal with this issue. Considering, it's the weekend, it's the perfect time to try it out!

All you need:

Curry leaves

Coconut oil

Vitamin E capsules

How to:

1. Crush 10-15 curry leaves into a smooth paste.

2. Add 4 tablespoons of warm coconut oil to it and leave the mixture for around 20 minutes.

3. Now, if you have thoroughly crushed the leaves, you won't have any lumps but if you feel the texture is nasty, you can strain the infused oil out.

4. Once that is done, puncture 2 vitamin E capsules and add it to the oil.

5. Apply the oil to your scalp and hair and leave it on for around 2 hours.

6. Wash it off with your usual shampoo and conditioner.

Benefits:

Rich in antioxidants, Curry leaves are packed with Vitamins A, B, C and E. It not only stops the hairfall but also keeps the hair colour healthy and prevents premature ageing. We say this with personal experience, your hair will feel soft and shiny like never before!

