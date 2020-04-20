Haircare: Deep condition your frizzy hair at home in 4 easy steps

Here’s an easy tutorial to nourish and condition your hair at home. Check it out

They say ‘hair is beauty’ and we surely agree with that statement. However, things start to go downhill when your beautiful mane turns frizzy and dry. The worst thing is when you literally try everything in your control to tame them but nothing seems to work.

Well, we’re coming to your rescue with this easy DIY method that has been working for decades now. It is the DIY hot oil massage and it not only deep conditions your hair but also works like a spa treatment for your scalp and strands. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1:

Take coconut oil in a bowl. Now, if you are not a fan of coconut oil, you can substitute it with argan oil, olive oil or almond oil. Heat it until warm. Make sure you do not heat it too much.

TIP: To get the maximum benefit, you can also add a few curry leaves when the oil is hot and wait until the goodness of the leaves is absorbed by the oil.

Step 2:

Once the oil is warm enough to touch, gently massage it on your scalp and the lengths of the hair. Make sure each and every strand is oiled up. Massage for about 5-10 minutes so that the oil gets properly absorbed by the scalp.

Step 3:

Take a towel and dip it in hot water. Squeeze all the water out. By now, the towel will feel warm or hot. Wrap the warm towel around your hair and leave it on until it comes back to its normal temperature.

TIP: Now, you can leave the oil in your hair like an overnight treatment or just an hour. It totally depends on what is convenient for you.

Step 4:

Rinse the oil off with a mild shampoo and follow your usual post hair wash ritual.

We definitely swear by this treatment as the hair oil nourished the hair strands and locks in the moisture. This prevent the hair from getting frizzy while the scalp also gets the essential goodness of the oils.

What is it that you’d like to know next? Let us know in the comments section below.

