Haircare: Did you know that THESE are the reasons behind constant hair loss?

Hairfall is a major problem faced by many people and here are a few reasons that would be triggering the issue.

We’ve all come across a time in our lives when hair loss has been a consistent problem to deal with. Whether it is because of the change in seasons or just the products you use, hair fall is a difficult problem to deal with. When it comes dealing with such issues, it is best to know the reason behind it in order to solve the issue from its root cause. (pun intended!)

So, here are some of the major reasons that are causing your hair to fall:

Hot Showers

Hot water causes the hair follicles to open up and also make the scalp dry. This causes the hair roots to remain open and in turn result in hair loss. Once the hair is detached from the roots, it becomes difficult for it to grow back if hot water is used over it again and again.

Hormonal changes

Hormones play a very important role when it comes to hair loss. It is one of the most serious reasons behind hair loss in women. Hormonal changes cause the hair follicles to shrink and hence new hair does not grow at the usual rate that it should. Women who have been through childbirth or major hormonal changes or even pregnancy can also face hair loss during this period.

Stress

Stress is one of the major reasons behind hair loss and at this point, it is not even a secret. If you are dealing with a stressful situation there’s a great chance that you’ll see your hair falling off while doing even the simplest of task like washing your hair or running the comb through it. Usually, the hair fall process stops when the stress is calmed down. But if you are some dealing with chronic stress, that’s when a doctor will be the right person to help you out.

Scalp infection

Apart from dandruff, there are various scalp infections that cause hair loss. Fungi overgrowth or itchy scalp can create an issue with the hair follicles and in many cases clogs it with the natural oil present on the scalp. This can cause your hair to break from the root itself leaving just stubs of hair.

Hairstyles and products

If you are someone who likes their ponytail to be extremely tight, you’re truly sabotaging the health of your hair and scalp. Constant pulling of the hair from the roots and using heat tools on the hair and around the scalp can definitely lead to hair loss. You know what to do in these cases.

Medication

If you’re on medication, it could also be the reason behind hair loss. Quite a few medicines have side effects and result in hair loss. Make sure to get your doses checked by a professional before you consume it.

Nutritional deficiencies

If you do not have a healthy diet and skip on your water breaks, there’s a great chance that all the processed food and junk that you’re consuming does not provide you with the essential nutrients that it should.

These are some of the main reasons behind hair fall but it is still a personal problem and tends to differ from one individual to another.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×