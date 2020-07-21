  1. Home
Haircare: THIS DIY 3 ingredient hair mask will tame your frizzy hair like MAGIC & easily become your favourite

You're going to thank us after using this DIY hair mask. Moisturised hair and scalp for the win!
It is that season of the year when humidity is at a whole new level and we know what that means - frizzy hair for days. When the humidity levels are high, our hair tends to get the most affected and that's a whole new rollercoaster to deal with. So to save your mane from getting more dry and frizzy and reach the breaking phase, we're here with a 3-ingredient hair mask that will work wonders and nourishes your hair and scalp like nothing else.

You will need: (quantity can differ based on hair length) 

3 tablespoons of coconut oil 

2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel

3 vitamin E capsules

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. 

2. You will now need to blend it all up to let the aloe and oil combine and form a smooth paste. 

3. Once you have a runny texture, apply it religiously starting from the tips of your hair and slowly going upwards. When we say religiously, we mean it. Make sure your hair is almost drenched from root to tip. 

4. Massage the mixture on your hair and scalp for about 10 minutes and put it in a bun. 

5. Use a shower cap to protect the hair from the humid hair and let it sit for around 2 hours.

6. Once done, shampoo and condition with cold water. 

7. See the results once dry, you're going to love it!

Benefits:

Aloe Vera nourishes and strengths the hair while also dealing with any and every scalp issue you must have developed during the monsoon. It also moisturises the hair making it less prone to frizz and dryness. 

Coconut oil is the saving grace for any and every scalp and hair issue. It has the ability to penetrate into the scalp and even the hair shaft and moisturize from within. It also deals with seasonal scalp infections like dandruff and moisturises the scalp.

Vitamin E improves the quality of the hair and strengths it to reduce breakage. It also adds a natural sheen to the hair which most likely would have been lost due to all the frizziness. 

We can't wait for you to try this amazing hair mask! If you have any questions, feel free to drop them in the comments section below. 

Credits :getty images

