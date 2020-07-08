Haircare: THIS DIY hair mask is all you need to deal with premature greying

Premature greying is the worst nightmare any young person can have. However, it is a thing and it does happen to a lot of people. Here’s how you can deal with it

If you are unaware which clearly is very unlikely here, but, grey hair is a sign of ageing. Jokes apart, life can get a little difficult if you have to deal with grey hair much earlier than you thought you would. Having grey hair at and around the age of 20 can be a great hit on your self-esteem not to forget the mocking that you can receive from others. Yes, people can be difficult but we aren’t telling you to not own up to the uniqueness that is your whole head of hair but, here to help you at least slow down the process of the greying.

First off, let us tell why you may experience premature greying. Heat tools, styling products, sun exposure and stress could be the main reasons. If this is not the case, genetics are the only thing left to blame. Once you’ve found out the reason behind the greying, you can deal with it in a much better way. But, while you are at it, here’s an easy DIY hair mask that will at least help you to slow down the process!

All you need:

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

10 curry leaves

How to:

1. Warm up the coconut oil in a bowl.

2. Once you take it off the burner, add the curry leaves.

3. Let the mixture sit for about 20 minutes so the goodness of the leaves get soaked in the oil.

4. When it’s cool enough to touch, massage it on your hair and scalp.

5. As an added step here, you can also add a few drops of Vitamin E oil for soft, moisturised hair.

6. Leave overnight or for at least 2 hours and then rinse with your usual shampoo and conditioner.

7. As another added bonus, use the below-mentioned hair rinse.

Hair rinse:

1. Boil water and black tea and let it steep for a few minutes.

2. Set it aside and once it cools down, pour it over your hair.

3. Leave it for an hour and rinse it with cold water, no need to shampoo here.

Benefits:

Curry leaves manage to maintain the melanin content in the hair and slow down the greying process and improving scalp health. Black tea, on the other hand, gives you think, shiny locks by staining the hair.

