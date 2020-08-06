Haircare: DIY hair serum that will give you frizz free hair and make it shine like a dream

Get frizz-free hair in a jiffy and save a lot of big bucks by DIYing your hair serum at the comfort of your home. Check it out

If you're tired of dealing with your frizzy mane and are often looking for solutions to tame it, you've come to the right place. Hair serums are one of the best products to deal with frizz while also hydrating the dry ends. In some cases, it also proves beneficial for the scalp. So, instead of wasting your hard-earned money on buying an expensive serum, you can easily make one at the comfort of your own. Plus, the benefit is that it is specially made for your hair type, so you're in quite a win-win situation here.

All you need to make one spray bottle worth of serum is:

2 tablespoons of Rose Water

8 tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel

2 ½ tablespoons of coconut oil

5-10 drops of your favourite essential oils

4 Vitamin E capsules

How to:

1 In a bowl mix the first four ingredients and give it a stir. If you are using natural aloe Vera gel, blend it well so you do not have any clumps.

2. Now, puncture the vitamin E capsules and mix the oil with the remaining solution.

3. Give everything a stir and fill it in a pump bottle.

4. Apply two pumps of the serum on your damp hair and you'll visibly see the difference it makes on your frizzy mane.

5. You can also add a few more tablespoons of coconut oil and use it as an overnight mask.

The ingredients will keep frizz at bay while also nourishing the hair and dry ends to avoid issues like split ends.

