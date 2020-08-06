  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. fashion

Haircare: DIY hair serum that will give you frizz free hair and make it shine like a dream

Get frizz-free hair in a jiffy and save a lot of big bucks by DIYing your hair serum at the comfort of your home. Check it out
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 05:35 pm
Haircare: DIY hair serum that will give your frizz free hair and make it shine like a dreamHaircare: DIY hair serum that will give your frizz free hair and make it shine like a dream
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you're tired of dealing with your frizzy mane and are often looking for solutions to tame it, you've come to the right place. Hair serums are one of the best products to deal with frizz while also hydrating the dry ends. In some cases, it also proves beneficial for the scalp. So, instead of wasting your hard-earned money on buying an expensive serum, you can easily make one at the comfort of your own. Plus, the benefit is that it is specially made for your hair type, so you're in quite a win-win situation here. 

All you need to make one spray bottle worth of serum is:

2 tablespoons of Rose Water

8 tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel

2 ½ tablespoons of coconut oil

5-10 drops of your favourite essential oils

4 Vitamin E capsules

How to: 

1 In a bowl mix the first four ingredients and give it a stir. If you are using natural aloe Vera gel, blend it well so you do not have any clumps. 

2. Now, puncture the vitamin E capsules and mix the oil with the remaining solution. 

3. Give everything a stir and fill it in a pump bottle. 

4. Apply two pumps of the serum on your damp hair and you'll visibly see the difference it makes on your frizzy mane. 

5. You can also add a few more tablespoons of coconut oil and use it as an overnight mask. 

The ingredients will keep frizz at bay while also nourishing the hair and dry ends to avoid issues like split ends. 

If you have any questions, feel free to drop them in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Haircare: DIY overnight hair mask that will give you all round nourishment and make it shine like a true QUEEN

Credits :getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement