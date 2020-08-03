Haircare: DIY overnight hair mask that will give you all round nourishment and make it shine like a true QUEEN

If you’re tired of the monsoon weather ruining your hair, here’s an overnight hair mask that will give you all-round nourishment.

Hair masks work the best to add shine, strength, nourishment and promote hair growth. Certain masks also target specific issues like hair fall, frizz and dryness. Today, we’re here to bring to you a hair mask that works for overall nourishment while also dealing with hair and scalp issues.

All you need:

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of yoghurt

3-4 vitamin E capsules depending on your hair length

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. Start applying the same on your scalp and hair while massaging thoroughly for 15 minutes.

3. Wear a shower cap and leave on the mask to work its magic overnight.

4. Wash off with shampoo and conditioner in the morning to reveal a soft, shiny mane.

Benefits:

- Coconut oil works as a great conditioner while also promotes scalp health. It also deals with scalp issues like dandruff. It also contributes to dealing with hair problems like split ends and breakage.

- Filled with proteins and lactic acid, it is one of the best natural ingredients to cleanse the scalp and smoothen hair shafts.

- Vitamin E oil is one of the best ingredients to nourish hair topically. IThe anti-oxidant deals with scalp issues and promotes hair growth.

There’s n bigger advocate of this mask than us and believe me, it is worth a shot! Lastly, if you have any beauty related questions, feel free to ask them in the comments section below.

