Haircare: Do you have an oily scalp? THESE extremely easy hair masks will help you get rid of oily hair

Are your hair and scalp prone to oiliness in the monsoon? These easy home remedies will help you tackle this problem.

Rainy season brings along the best cuddle weather and fall fashion we can ask for. However, one big con of monsoons is the fact that it leaves our skin and hair with loads of oil residue. Oily scalp and hair get prone to fungal infections, bacterial overgrowth and dandruff. It is important to keep the scalp and hair clean while also ensuring that the hair strands do not become dry from excessive washing.

Here's how you can tackle the oiliness with these easy DIYs:

Apple Cider Vinegar hair rinse

You will need:

2 tablespoons of ACV

1 large cup of water

How to:

1. Mix the ingredients in a jar.

2. After you’re done showering and washing your hair, pour the mixture on your scalp and hair.

3. Leave for about 5 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

Benefits:

ACV is known to balance the pH levels of the scalp and hair. The acetic acid in the ACV further ensures that there are no bacterial overgrowth on the scalp. It also gets rid of all the excess oil leaving your hair and scalp, oil-free.

Green Tea hair rinse

You will need:

1 cup water

4-5 bags of green tea

How to:

1. Take a saucepan and boil water. Add green tea bags to the pan.

2. Once the green tea is brewed, let it cool down for a while.

3. Apply the tea to your hair and scalp and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

4. Rinse with cold water.

5. Use this DIY method once every week.

Benefits:

Green tea is one of the best natural ingredients and the Chinese swear by it. It controls the sebum production of the scalp and hence ensures that there’s a balance. As an added bonus, it also deals with hair fall.

