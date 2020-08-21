Haircare: Don’t know how to deal with second day oily scalp? THIS DIY dry shampoo is all you need

Dry shampoo helps in absorbing the excess oil from your scalp without actually having to wash your hair. Find out how you can make one at home.

Are you one of those people who has an oily scalp and ends up washing their hair way too often? Frequent washing of hair not only makes your hair dry and frizzy but also strips off the natural oils from the scalp. Here's where dry shampoo plays a major role. For all those who are wondering what dry shampoo is, it is a concoction of natural ingredients that soak up the excess oil from the scalp without you having to wash it. It's a great solution for when you have an oily scalp and cannot wash your hair. It maintains the health of the scalp and hair without you having to compromise its health in return. So next time when you're running late for office and cannot show up with an oily scalp, just use this 2 minutes DIY dry shampoo and you'll be good to go!

All you need:

2 tablespoons of cornstarch

2 tablespoons of coffee

1 tablespoon of your favourite essential oil

How to:

1 Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

2. Now, using a makeup brush just dab a bit of the powder mixture on your scalp. Make sure to section your hair and let the powder touch your scalp.

3. Understand less is more, so do not go overboard with the dry shampoo.

4. Apply the dry shampoo in different sections on your scalp and gently massage it to remove the excess.

5. You can also move your hair around to get rid of the excess powder residue.

6. Comb thoroughly and let it sit for 20 minutes before styling your hair.

Benefits:

Cornstarch absorbs all the excess oil without making your scalp too dry. Coffee, on the other hand, contains caffeine that increases blood circulation which in turn stimulates hair growth. It also prevents dandruff and adds a shine to your hair. Coffee also stains the hair well, so it makes it a perfect ingredient for people with dark hair colour.

If you have any questions feel free to drop them off in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: What is Shea butter? Why do you need this miracle ingredient in your skincare routine?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×