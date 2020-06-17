Haircare: Hair washing do's and don'ts every girl should know to avoid breakage and hair loss

Washing the mane is an important thing when it comes to hair care and we all tend to make mistakes when it comes to that department. Find out the do’s and don’ts of hair washing.

Hair is one of the most important features for any and every girl out there. If your hair looks good, you can carry any and every outfit with ease and confidence. So, we all tend to take great care of our mane and in order to that DIYs hair masks and a plethora of products do tend to help us. But, if you’re still facing hair loss and breakage, there’s something that you’re doing wrong.

So, we’re tracing it back to the first step of hair care that is a hair wash. One of the major reasons for hair woes could be the fact that you’re showering all wrong. So, here are a few do’s and don’ts that you need to follow:

1. Avoid hot water

Hot or even warm water ends up opening the hair cuticles and drying all the natural oils in them. This makes the hair weak and prone to damage and breakage. Avoid hot water and even if you need to, use warm water and alternate between a few cold runs in between.

2. Use a t-shirt to dry

Towels are too harsh both on the skin and hair. The skin is still made up of layers so it can deal with the damage. But, your thin hair strand might not be able to take the rough scratching of a towel. Use a soft or better, an old tee and let it soak all the water. Do not rub your hair but gently pat it dry. This method is also known to keep split ends at bay.

3. Finger comb

If you have curly hair, we know the struggle of detangling and how only wet hair and serums can do the trick. But to avoid breakage, it’s the best to finger comb wet hair. Using a brush or a comb could only worsen your hair quality and in certain cases, increase frizz.

4. Do not tie your hair

We have all known and tried DIY hairstyles where they ask you to tie up wet hair and to open it only when it is dry. Tying wet hair is the worst thing that you can do. The damp hair can cause bacterial overgrowth and also cause dandruff. Rubberbands can also end up breaking the hair. Wet hair also becomes heavy and when tied, it strains the hair follicles and uproots the hair.

5. Avoid heat

Wet hair has already been through the process of shampooing, conditioning, drying and all the rest in between. So, the best thing you can do to let the hair be is to avoid any heat. If you are prone to dandruff, you can dry your hair using a cold setting on your dryer or simply stand under a fan and let the air do its magic.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Oil cleansing is the NEW dermat approved pore cleansing method to remove blackheads and detox the skin

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×