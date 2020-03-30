Haircare: At home hair masks you can make to solve literally every hair problem

Now that you are stuck at home, make the most of the time and pamper your tresses!

Ever so caught up in running around, busy with life that you have absolutely no time to maintain your tresses? Does your hair feel limp and in dire need of some tender and loving care, making you want to run to the salon and get a spa immediately? Except that, currently, you can't.

Rather than spending hoards of money on spa and salons, why not treat your hair at home? Truth be told, some of the best hair treatments can be found in the kitchen itself and can be combated with some at-home hair masks! Read on to know more.

Mask for shiny hair

When your hair loses its shine, it means it is missing protein and moisture. Getting the gloss back on your strands is easier than you think! All you need is some coconut oil mixed with egg whites. Apply the mixture on your hair and leave it on for 15 - 20 minutes before shampooing to befriend shiny locks yet again!

Mask for dry hair

If your hair is extremely dry and breaks easily, it just means that your hair lacks moisture. To ensure your tresses are normal again, you will need a mixture of the following: jojoba oil, almond oil, coconut oil, argan oil and olive oil all mixed together. Apply this from root to tip and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing off.

Mask for thick hair

To promote hair growth, nothing does it better than some Vitamin A. All you need is some Pumpkin and yoghurt. Blend around 2 cups of pumpkin with the yoghurt in a mixer to form a puree of this consistency. Mix this with a spoon of honey and apply it to your damp hair. Let it sit for around half an hour and wash it well. Use this mask once a week to watch as your hair grows thicker and stronger with each application!

Mask for greasy hair

Have a greasy scalp? Or does too much heat applicant on your hair cause product buildup? All you need to get shiny, non-greasy hair again, is some apple cider vinegar! Mix around ¼ cup of it with water and apply on your hair after you condition it, before rinsing off thoroughly.

Mask for hair fall

To strengthen your hair and protect it from hair fall, you will need some eggs and loads of green tea! But no, don't consume them. Whip up one egg yolk with 2-3 spoons of brewed green tea until it is frothy. Apply this all over your scalp and leave on for 30 minutes before rinsing off. Practice this twice a week to help strengthen your locks.

