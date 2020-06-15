Haircare: THIS homemade DIY hair mask will give your shiny, luscious locks overnight

Is your hair is getting extremely dry and frizzy because of the heat and humidity? This moisturising overnight hair mask is here to your rescue. Check it out

Healthy, shiny locks are literally every girl’s dream no matter what the season. However, split ends, damaged ends, dry strands and scalp issues are the pat and parcel of having a long mane. Dealing with these issues is imperative to get a healthy mane. A mask works well to deal with these issues and in turn restores the lost moisture and works to give you Rapunzel-like tresses.

If you are dealing with dry and frizzy strands during this monsoon, just like us then this overnight mask can come to your rescue.

All you need:

2 tablespoons of Olive Oil

1 tablespoon of Aloe Vera Gel

2 Egg Yolks

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to get a medium mask-like consistency.

2. Once the mixture is ready, massage it into your scalp for about 15 minutes.

3. Apply the remaining mask to the lengths of your hair.

4. Put your hair in a bun and wear a shower cap.

5. Leave it overnight and rinse it with shampoo and conditioner.

Benefits:

Olive Oil: Olive oil is known to moisturise the hair and deal with broken hair cuticles. The fat molecules directly moisturise the dry areas to give a shinier look. It also

Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is known to have antibacterial properties that deal with scalp issues. It is also known to be a great moisturiser that leaves the hair looking shiny and nourished. It also prevents dandruff and promotes hair growth.

Egg yolk: Egg yolk specifically moisturises dry hair. Due to the unique proteins found in the egg told it also gives you strong and healthy hair while also promoting hair growth.

PRO TIP: If you're a vegetarian and do not use eggs, you can substitute it with2 tablespoons of honey.

We're off to bring some life to our dull mane! Let us know in the comments section below if you have any questions.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

