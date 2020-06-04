Haircare: THIS is how the monsoon season and rains can affect the health of your scalp & hair making it frizzy

In monsoon, the humidity increases which creates problems for your hair and scalp. Find out more

It’s that time of the year again when looking at the weather report does remind us of pleasant days along with headaches caused by dealing with extremely frizzy and dull hair. At this point, you do not even need to look at the weather report to understand the humidity levels, just look at your hair in the mirror and you can find out. We’re not kidding here, a human hair is extremely sensitive to humidity which is why a lot of hygrometers also use human and animal hair to test humidity levels.

So, how does humidity actually affect the hair and scalp?

- When the humidity in the air in increases, the hydrogen molecules in the air react with the keratin protein of the hair and sweal up making some types of hair two times bigger than their usual volume. This is the reason why frizzy and dryness increases further making the hair prone to damage.

- Wet hair is also more prone to breakage because not only do they stay wet for a long while, they do not get a humidity-free environment to dry up.

- Wet hair also affects the scalp because the wet scalp tends to attract a lot of dirt and dust resulting in scalp infections.

- Not just infections, dandruff and bacterial overgrowth on the scalp can also be an issue of concern during the monsoons.

- If dandruff, dirt or bacterial overgrowth increases, it can clog the hair follicles which can even result in hair loss.

