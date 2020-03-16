Haircare: The one home-grown MIRACLE ingredient you need this season

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/whatsapp_image_2020-03-16_at_3.13.44_am.jpeg?itok=BBtTRujK

A lustrous head of hair is of utmost importance for a good hair flip. As we are all slaves to a fast-paced lifestyle, turning a blind eye towards the nourishment of our hair is common. With a cabinet packed with bottles promising healthy hair, we think it is time to take a detour onto the natural route. With sustainability being the buzzword for everything, our hair care routine is about to get an upgrade too.

Our grandmothers used to spend hours conjuring magical hair elixirs for thick and shiny hair. Since we became too cool for home-made remedies, poor hair quality has been a common issue among modern women. If you are sick and tired of using chemical-based products, diving deep in the ancient science of Ayurveda is worth a shot. Hibiscus, beyond being a bright and beautiful flower, is the most renowned herb in Ayurveda for it’s properties to promote hair growth. We break down all the time-efficient and easy ways in which you can incorporate hibiscus in your hair care routine. Anything, for a thick ponytail! Amirite?

Naturally available amino acids in hibiscus provides your hair with all the nutrients it needs for good growth. These amino acids produce a special structural protein called keratin, which is the building block for healthy hair. Hibiscus flowers and leaves also contain a good amount of mucilage which works as a natural conditioner. Using just the leaves of this magical plant maintains the pH balance of hair which is essential for getting rid of dandruff and itchy scalp.

1. Hibiscus oil for hair nourishment

Hibiscus oil rejuvenates the scalp and promotes steady hair growth. You can use it on your hair twice a week to improve blood circulation and provide deep nourishment. Here’s how you can make it.

Step 1: To make the oil at home, take 5-6 hibiscus flowers. Wash them properly and let them completely dry.

Step 2: Heat a cup full of virgin coconut oil in a copper or iron vessel and add the flowers to it.

Step 3: As the flowers start to turn black, turn the heat off and let the oil cool down. (Don’t wait till the flowers turn ash black!)

Step 4: Your hibiscus oil is ready to use! Massage your scalp with it for 10 minutes and leave it on for 30 minutes for best results.

Step 5: Store the extra oil in a clean container for future use.

2. Hibiscus flower and leaves for gentle cleansing

Another great way to use hibiscus for hair is in the form of a cleanser. Unlike chemical based shampoos, hibiscus cleansers don’t strip your hair off its natural oil. Hibiscus leaves also soothe and calm your itchy scalp and eradicate dandruff over time. A simple and easy way to make cleanser out of hibiscus flowers and leaves is right here.

Step 1: Soak reetha (soap nut) overnight and grind it in a fine paste the next morning.

Step 2: Grind 3-4 hibiscus flowers and leaves in a fine paste. Mix it with the reetha paste and your cleanser is ready to use!

Step 3: Apply it all over your hair and wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat the process if you feel residues of oil on your hair.

3. Hibiscus and amla hair mask for growth

Get the most out of hibiscus by combining its nutrients with amla powder. Amla is a rich source of vitamin C, iron and calcium. Amla does wonders for your locks as it slows down the greying process, increases scalp circulation and stimulates hair growth. Follow these simple steps for making a DIY hair mask.

Step 1: To prepare this mask, combine equal quantities of amla and hibiscus powder. Add water or yogurt to make a smooth paste.

Step 2: Apply the mixture all over your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Step 3: Wash it off with lukewarm water or with a mild cleanser.

4. Hibiscus hair mask for treating alopecia

Alopecia is the medical term for the condition of baldness. Just like the flower, hibiscus leaves are packed with nourishing agents. According to Ayurveda, the hair roots can get damaged due to excessive heat in the body. This leads to hairfall and a patchy scalp.

Step 1: To treat this condition, prepare a fine paste for 9-10 hibiscus flowers and leaves.

Step 2: Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for at least 3 hours.

Step 3: Wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this twice or thrice a week for best results.

5. Hibiscus and aloe vera hair mask for shiny hair

With the scorching sun looming over our head, your hair tends to lose its natural shine and turn dry. Aloe vera is well-known for its cooling properties and combined with hibiscus, it will smoothen out your dull and frizzy hair.

Step 1: Add the aloe vera pulp with a spoonful of hibiscus powder and mix well.

Step 2: Apply the mixture from your scalp to your tips and leave it on for 45 minutes.

Step 3: Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

6. Hibiscus hair pack for preventing dandruff

If you want hibiscus to treat dandruff, this hair pack will work the most for your itchy scalp.

Step 1: Soak a spoonful of fenugreek (methi) seeds in water overnight.

Step 2: Add 4-5 hibiscus flowers with the seeds and grind well.

Step 3: Add half a cup of buttermilk to the paste and grind till you get a smooth, fine paste.

Step 4: Apply the mixture from scalp to tips and leave it on for an hour.

Step 5: Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

7. Coconut milk and hibiscus for split ends

Coconut oil is an excellent remedy for dry and frizzy hair. Combined with hibiscus, it can prevent split ends and repair dry hair by conditioning them. Here’s how you can prepare the paste.

Step 1: Add crushed hibiscus petals to a cupful of coconut milk.

Step 2: Add honey, aloe vera and yogurt to the mix and make a fine paste.

Step 3: Leave in on your hair for 30 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

8. Hibiscus and neem leaves for healthy scalp

Using neem leaves for a healthy scalp is recommended by Ayurveda. Combine with hibiscus and get a homemade remedy for a healthy and happy scalp.

Step 1: Take 9-10 neem leaves and grind it with 4-5 hibiscus flowers.

Step 2: Once the desired consistency is achieved, add a spoonful of lemon juice.

Step 3: Apply it on your scalp twice a week for best results.

9. Hot hibiscus tea

If you aren’t big on hair oils and hair masks, you can give your hair a good boost of hibiscus in the form of a piping hot cup of tea. This tea is super easy to make and packed with the richness of the hibiscus flower.

Step 1: Bring one and half cups of water to a boil and turn the heat off.

Step 2: Immerse two dried hibiscus flowers in hot water for 5-10 minutes and strain them out.

Step 3: And a tablespoon of honey and enjoy our cuppa!

10. Hibiscus iced tea

When the heat waves kick in, a hot cup of tea is the last thing you will want to drink. Loading up your body with amino acids in the form of a tall glass of hibiscus iced tea sounds like a cool idea (the pun was intended). Here’s how you can make it.

Step 1: Place 2 dried hibiscus flowers and half a cinnamon stick in a tall glass. Pour water and refrigerate for 8-12 hours.

Step 2: Strain out the solids and add the desired number of ice cubes.

Step 3: Add a tablespoon of honey and lemon juice to the mix and voila!

Who could have thought that hibiscus flowers and leaves had so much in store for your hair related hassles?

