Haircare remedies: DIY hair masks to nourish your hair during the quarantine

It’s time to tame those tresses and these home remedies will help you get the most nourished hair with ingredients right from your kitchen.

The coronavirus outbreak has made everyone lock themselves up in their homes and while that feels like a much-needed break, others feel like they are constantly trapped. Now, the best thing to do here is to make the most of our free time. Hobbies like cooking definitely come in handy during these stressful times, but one of the best ways to calm down is by indulging in self-care sessions.

While we’ve already given an insight on how to take care of your skin (click here), we’re back with yet another self-care routine. Someone has rightly said, ‘My mood depends on how great my hair looks’ and that is definitely one of the most accurate quotes ever. You can easily uplift your mood while also nourishing those tresses with the goodness of ingredients right from your kitchen. So, coming to rescue you out of your boredom, here are a few DIY home remedies for you to follow:

LIFELESS HAIR

If you feel like your hair has been through a lot in the past few weeks, this is the right time to put down all your heating tools. We know you like your hair to be flawless but this is the right time to let them breathe, so avoiding any kind of styling can restore all the lost moisture. Adding to it, this hair mask will ensure to moisturise every little strand while also hydrating them.

How to: Mix 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon ACV and 1 egg in a bowl. Apply it to your hair and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

HAIR LOSS & PREMATURE GRAYING

If you are facing hair loss and premature greying, this hair mask is just for you. Curry leaves have been an ancient Indian ingredient to treat hair loss. It also helps in retaining the natural hair colour. Coconut oil, on the other hand, hydrates the tresses and also tackles the issue of hair thinning. Now, if you are a ‘Champi’ enthusiast like me, it’s time to blackmail your grandmother or mother into giving you one.

HOW TO: In a bowl heat 10-12 curry leaves with 2 tablespoons of oil until they pop. Once the oil comes down to the normal temperature. Apply it to your hair and scalp. You can leave it on overnight and then rinse it with a shampoo.

DANDRUFF

With our busy lives, we tend to forget to deal with problems like dandruff. This is the right time to do so and this hair pack is the only thing you’ll need. Ingredients like lemon help adjust the pH balance of your hair hence reducing dandruff. While the citric acid in the lemon can be harmful to the scalp, honey and yoghurt can moisturise and nourish it with their repairing properties.

HOW TO: Mix ½ cup of yoghurt with 1 tablespoon of honey and lemon juice. Apply the mask to your scalp and gradually move towards the tips. Leave it on for about 30 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. If need be, use a sulphate-free shampoo to get rid of the pungent smell of yoghurt.

NOURISHING HAIR PACK

Sometimes all your hair needs is a bit of loving and this hair mask is just the thing you’re looking for. This is the simplest of them all and one of the most effective ones. Start by picking out all the different kinds of oils you’ve been collecting - Castor oil, amla oil, coconut oil, olive oil, argan oil, almond oil, lavender oil, etc.

HOW TO: Pick out your favourite oils that you know works for your hair type. Now, heat them up in a bowl and let it rest until it reaches a considerable war temperature. Gently massage it to your scalp and hair. Now, take a towel and dip it in hot water. Squeeze the excess water out and roll your hair up in the warm towel. This step will ensure that all the oils seep in to give you the maximum nourishment.

EXPERT TIP: If you have a few Vitamin E capsules around, squeeze the oil out of one capsule into the mixture. It works wonders!

This has to be one of our favourite masks as the essential oils tend to calm us down while nourishing the hair strands from within.

What are the hair masks that usually work for you? Let us know in the comments section below and we’ll try them out.

