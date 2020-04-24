Haircare: Simple and easy ways to tackle oily hair and scalp

Here are all the ways you can tackle your oily hair and scalp with a few changes and home remedies. Check it out

Third and fourth-day hair are pretty manageable but, when it comes to oily hair and scalp, like can start getting annoying. Tackling oily hair and scalp is something that one understands with time. If you are someone who steps out with fresh hair and comes home with an oily mane, we understand your problems. So, we’ve come to your rescue with a few ways you can tackle this problem.

Change your hair wash cycle

If you are someone who washes the hair daily to avoid greasy locks, you’re probably doing it wrong. The issue with washing the hair daily is that it strips your scalp of the natural oils which is why the scalp adapts to the changes and produces more oil in order to compensate for the lost natural nutrients. While your intention is to get rid of the oil, you’re in turn producing more. Not to forget how dry your hair becomes after a daily wash. Try and space out the washes as much as you can. Opt for certain hairstyles that hide the greasiness and try and live with the natural oils for a few days. Thee scalp will automatically adjust to this and produce less oil.

Avoid Scalp infection

If you are facing any boils or itchiness on your scalp, there’s a great chance that it could be a fungal infection. Now, if the oil on your scalp remains for a long time, bacteria can stick to it. If you have a sensitive scalp, you’re most likely to develop these common skin conditions. Try and keep the scalp as clean as possible. Thoroughly massage your head with shampoo and make sure you do not leave any residue behind.

EXPERT TIP: You can also avoid this by using Apple Cider Vinegar on your hair after the wash. It maintains the pH level of your skin and hence avoids any bacterial growth. Just mix a tablespoon of ACV in a mug of water and rinse your hair with it.

Do not condition the scalp

Conditioner on a scalp is a big no-no. What you can do is apply the conditioner on the lengths of your hair if you feel your strands need the attention. At the same time shampoo your scalp. This will save some time in the shower and also ensure that your scalp does not become greasy.

Seasonal shampoos

Each season has a different effect on your scalp and hair. You might not produce a lot of oil in the winter months and you do in the heat of summers. So, choose your products wisely. You might need a mild shampoo in the winter months as compared to that in summers. So, do not use ‘one product for all’ theory when it comes to your oily scalp.

