Hair Care: Tips and tricks to keep your frizzy baby hair and flyouts in control

Baby hair and flyouts are the worst things to deal with when it literally makes you look sloppy or seems like you just arrived at the office with bed hair. So, here are a few tips and tricks to tame them.

Pesky and stupid, baby hairs are literally the worst thing ever. Now, you must be thinking why the hell is she over-reacting? Well, for the people who have baby hairs, you can definitely relate to me when I say baby hairs are a bane to our existence.

While we’ve all been through the days of cribbing and later managed to pin them all up in a bun, they still try and get out of the hold. So, here we have a few tips to tame the flyouts and make the most of your baby hair but, in style!

The infamous toothbrush hack

One of the most effective hacks, all you need to do is spray a bit of your hairspray on a toothbrush. Then, comb your baby hair with it and it will effectively tame the flyouts. The bristles of your toothbrush are too close compared to your usual comb which is why it perfectly sets every little baby hair into place. Now, if you aren’t a huge fan of hair sprays, you can also use a little amount of hair wax to do the trick.

Messy ponytail

This is one of celebrity’ favourite trick. Their idea is ‘why to tame it when you can flaunt it?’ Well, this does not seem like a bad idea because messy ponytails are already in trend and all you have to do is let your flyouts have the time of their lives. keep ing it natural and effortless is what makes this hairstyle a great one.

Let it grow

Baby hair are a sign that your hair is growing. Now, instead of waxing it or shaving it, you can give some time to let it grow. Removing them will only make it grow back and then it’s the same circle again. So, just give some time to let it grow until then, you can use the tips mentioned above to tame them.

Cover it up with a fringe

Now, if you are still uncomfortable with your baby hair, just cut some bangs to cover it up. This can do the job while also working as a great style statement.

Kim K laser

We know we’ve given you enough ways to tame the flyouts but if you are still not a fan of your natural baby hair, the only option left is to get it lasered. Kim K told in an interview that her baby hair was resulting in her breaking out, which is why she got them lasered. Now, this is the best way to get rid of all of them at one go.

