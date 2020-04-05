Haircare Tips: Follow THESE tips to get healthy and shiny hair at home during lockdown

Worried about your hair care routine during the lockdown? Check out the tips to keep your hair healthy at home when salons are shut.

Having a relaxing hair spa, rejuvenating head massage, hot oil massage, hair colouring and styling your hair at the salon have all now become history thanks to the lockdown period. There is only one thing we have and that is staying at home. So, our hair must surely be missing those pampering sessions at the salon.

But we can give our hair the salon-like pampering even at home. So, don’t worry about the health of your hair during this lockdown. We have compiled some tips to make your hair fresh, healthy and shiny at home only.

Check out the tips to get fresh and healthy hair even during this lockdown period.

Stop styling your hair

Since you cannot indulge yourself in the relaxing sessions at the salon let it breathe during this lockdown time. Stop doing hair colouring, blow-drying, curling and straightening for the time being because you cannot get that extra care at the salon. Let the hair breathe naturally.

Regular oiling of your hair

You can boil warm up some coconut oil with 2 cloves of garlic and massage it onto your scalp before shampoo. If you have a very oily scalp then don’t leave it for a long time.

Change your parting

Try to change your part often and it will change your look giving a fresh appearance. You can also sometimes do French braids to hide your grey hair and roots.

Stick to your routine

Try to maintain a strict routine for the haircare. For example, if you do oil massage before shampoo, shampoo your hair after every alternative day, condition your after shampoo, and try to maintain this routine regularly.

Hair mask

Amla or Indian gooseberry is popularly known as a potential ingredient for making the hair stronger and healthier. You can first soak dry amla into the water and then make a paste of it and apply on your hair from root to tip. Leave it for 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More