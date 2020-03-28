Haircare Tips: Here's why colour protect shampoo makes the scalp oily and itchy

Colour protect shampoo is one of the most important parts to follow if you have dyed your hair. But the silicone in those shampoos makes the situation worse. The scalp becomes oily and itchy.

Coloured hair needs a lot of pampering and one of the responsibilities is to use a colour protect shampoo for it. But most of us may have experienced an itchy scalp with boils in the hair. This situation becomes worse if we already have an oily scalp. This happens because of using the colour-protecting shampoo. This type of shampoo which is produced for only coloured hair creates a fertile breeding ground for fungus that causes dandruff.

Hair dyes are made of harsh chemicals that cause irritation and dryness in the scalp. But this time, the concerned problem is different. This type of itchiness and dandruff are not created by the chemicals of the hair colours. There should be a permanent solution to demolish this hair problem. Read on to know more on this.

Difference between colour-protection shampoo and regular shampoo

Colour-protection shampoos have different variations. For example, some are good to reduce brassiness, others contain UV filters and some are the normal mild shampoos without surfactants. The last one is filled with silicones to smoothen the hair cuticles damaged by the harsh colours. Their effectiveness to protect the colour on the hair is still debatable. On top of this, UV filters are not really responsible for fading the hair colour.

Why surfactants are needed?

Sulphates have been categorised as a bad chemical like Sodium Lauryl Sulphate is considered harsh. But some sulphates are really needed to cleanse our hair like Sodium Laureth Sulphate. Without it, the hair will be dirty.

What is the solution for it?

To avoid the damage from colour-protection shampoo, we can use special dandruff shampoo for coloured hair.

1- Wash your hair with colour-protection shampoo alternatively and sometimes dandruff-control shampoo to balance between them.

2- Check the chemicals used in the shampoo. Try to avoid if there is silicone.

3- Take a lesser amount of shampoo to wash your hair. Oily scalp over-produces oil after getting washed off with harsh shampoos.

4- Comb your hair regularly with a scalp brush and avoid using hair styling products.

