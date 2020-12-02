Haircare: What are split ends and how can you treat them at home without cutting your hair off?

Looking for a way to deal with those pesky split ends? Here are easy home remedies to make the most of your haircare routine.

For those who know what split ends are, you know how difficult it is to deal with these brittle ends. Split ends are where a hair splits into two making it brittle and prone to breakage it can occur anywhere in the lengths of your hair but it’s most common to experience split ends at the ends. These dry and brittle ends often end up damaging your entire length of hair. Now, chopping them off can be the easiest solution here but that does not mean that you won’t experience it again.

Years of bad haircare decisions and improper routine can lead to split ends. The undernourished ends of the hair are left with open shafts that lead to a feather like-formations that lead to splitting. Natural oils on the scalp are also unable to travel to these ends making them prone to dryness. Here are easy tips and home remedies to deal with it:

OILING

As much as you’ve hated your mother and grandmother for running after your life to oil your hair, let us tell you, your life has come a full circle. You’re now here looking for ways to fix your damaged ends when the solution is sitting right on the kitchen cabinet. All kinds of oils - coconut, olive, castor, almond, walnut, Moroccan, etc. can prove to be a beneficial remedy to deal with split ends. It does what it claims which is moisturise and that is exactly what your dry ends need. You can always warm up the oil a little to get the maximum benefits of your massage. Including curry leaves, vitamin E capsules, fenugreek seeds, neem leaves can only enhance the benefits of your hot oil massage.

THE MOISTURISING HAIR MASK

You need all the moisture in your hair that you can. This does not mean you apply oil to your hair every day. Just make sure you aren’t drying your hair out with hot tools and instead nourish your hair with masks and home remedies. For the ultimate moisturising mask, you will need yoghurt, honey, coconut oil in a ratio of 3:1:2. Now add the oil from 2 vitamin E capsule which will nourish the hair furthermore. Start applying the mask on the ends and slowly move upwards towards the scalp. Leave it on for 40 minutes and rinse with cold water and a mild shampoo. Use this mask at least once a week to see results.

HAIR RINSE

Once you are done shampooing, you need to make sure that the hair is conditioned without any chemicals and the best way to do that is to use Apple Cider Vinegar. 2 teaspoons of ACV, when mixed with ½ litre of water, can work as a great hair rinse. All you need to do is run it down your hair and towel dry it. This will balance the pH levels of your hair and scalp while also strengthening the cuticles.

Credits :getty images

