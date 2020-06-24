  1. Home
Haircare: What is henna? How does it naturally benefit the hair and nourish it?

If you’re aware of the Indian culture, you know how henna aka Mehendi is used widely for haircare. Find out more
8181 reads Mumbai
You must have probably heard of henna tattoos which are also popularly known as Mehendi in India. These tattoos are pride and joy of every Indian bride and the stains are naturally obtained from the leaves of henna. In the last few years, the practice of using henna is increasing even in western culture. But, apart from the tattoo aspect of it, it is also a great natural hair care product that treats a variety of issues. Find out how

1. Promotes hair growth: 

When applied on the hair and scalp, it is known to promote hair growth. You can use henna leaves and infuse them in your regular hair oil. When applied daily, you will see drastic changes in the hair growth process. 

2. Conditions hair:

Henna is known for its conditioning properties and has been used as a hair pack for decades now. This conditioning mask has been used for generations and if you’re an Indian, you know how much our Dadis and Nanis love henna hair masks!

3. Covers Grey hair:

If you’re looking for a hair-dye without affecting your hair with bleach and chemicals, henna is the way to go. It does not suck away the moisture from your hair instead, conditions it while covering up the greys. What else do you need in life?

4. Avoids bacterial overgrowth and dandruff:

Henna is a natural ingredient and hence does not mess up with the natural pH levels of your scalps. It sucks up the dirt and excess oil leaving your hair and scalp feeling nourished and clean. 

5. Adds lustre and shine: 

If you have dull damaged hair, henna is the answer to all your issues. It gives it the natural lustre and colour back while also conditioning the strands. However, make sure you do not overuse it. 

