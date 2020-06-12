Hairstyle Central: 2 PROFESSIONAL hairstyles you can recreate at home in a jiffy

Want to look like your favourite leading lady? Here’s how you can recreate your their professionally done hairstyles at home.

We are a true member ‘messy hair, don’t care’ squad. But, we also believe that if your hair looks ‘good’ you can literally get away with any and everything with ease. No matter what the occasion, hairstyles have the power to make or break the look. But, seems like our leading ladies of Bollywood have mastered their skills when it comes to choosing the right hairstyle for the right events. Ofcourse, they have their trusted stylists by their sides, but, if you are looking to recreate their professionally done hair.

Sara Ali Khan’s messy ponytail:

One of the best and easiest looks ever and we mean it when we say that.

All you have to do:

1. Use a water spray bottle to add texture to your hair. The messier the better.

Optional: If you’re going somewhere fancy, you can even curl your hair and brush it open to give a messier effect.

2. If you find that your hair is less messy, tease the crown area according to your liking.

3. Pull your hair back in a ponytail and use a few strands of hair to conceal the rubber band.

4. Pull out a few hair strands from above your ears. This will define your face shape and make it look like you’ve put in a little effort.

5. Finish the look with hairspray to keep the deliberate messiness in place and voila you’ll be good to go!

’s wispy bun:

In 2020 it’s all about the texture and how great your hair looks. This bun is definitely going to grab some eyeballs and only you will know the amount of effort it required.

1. Start by combing your hair in a centre part and applying serum and texturising mousse.

2. Next, grab all off your hair length and start twisting it.

3. While twisting, try and place the rope you just created in a spiral-like bun.

4. Secure it with bobby pins and remember, it does not have to be perfect. You want to achieve that gorgeous texture.

5. Pull out a few strands of hair from above the ears and the centre part and you’ll be good to go!

This hairstyle is one of our personal favourites and literally goes with anything - a desi attire to a chic pantsuit.

Which one would you like to try? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 10 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a strong case for pristine white outfits

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×