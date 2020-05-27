Hairstyle central: 5 steps to the perfect ponytail like Deepika Padukone

Yes we know, we said 5 steps. That’s a LOT, but if you do want a perfectly perky ponytail that looks like your fave celebs’ hairstyles, you NEED to read this. PS: there are some pretty cool hacks towards the end of the piece.

Do you wonder how when celebs do their ponytails or if a professional hairstylist does a ponytail, how does it look so perfect? It has the perfect amount of volume, there aren’t any flyaways and it's perky and it won’t budge. Well, when it comes to ponytails, even though it's the easiest hairstyle, they spend a lot of time perfecting it and styling it right. So while we could all just whip up a ponytail on the daily, the perfect ponytail takes a little more work.

Here’s how you can get the look!

Step 1: Style your hair before you put it into a ponytail. Either straighten or curl it. But if you want a voluminous ponytail then I suggest you curl your hair with a wide barrel and open up the curls.

Step 2: Tease the hair on the crown and the base of your neck as well for added volume. This will also give your crown a bouffant effect after you’re done with the ponytail.

Step 3: If you are tying your ponytail above your ear level then first make a half ponytail leaving a few pieces out in the front and the bottom hair. Once that is done take the rest of the hair and put it into a ponytail over the one you already made. That will aid the volume but will also make it sturdier.

Step 4: Spray a toothbrush with hairspray and run it on the top of your ponytail and the base to tame flyaways. The denser the brush, the better it will be at smoothing flyaways.

Step 5: Take a section of hair from beneath your ponytail and wrap it around the hair elastic to secure.

Hair hack #1: If you’re going for a sleek look, replace the hairspray with a water-based gel.

Hair hack #2: For your ponytail to stay without loosening up, tie it up with a bungee elastic. You can even DIY your own by putting a bobby pin on either side of the elastic. The put one bobby pin into the base of the ponytail and wrap the hair tie around the ponytail and then once you run out, put the other bobby pin into the ponytail too.

Hair hack #3: For a sleek look use a hairbrush to gather your hair for the ponytail but for a messy look, always finger comb!

Hair hack #4: For added volume split your ponytail in half vertically and add a small clip in between the 2 halves. Conceal it properly with the top half and you will have more volume.

ALSO READ | Hair Care Tips: Here's how THESE potato hair packs can help you with dandruff & split ends

ALSO READ | Hair care tips: Grey hair problems? HERE are some things that can cause white hair

ALSO READ | Haircare Tips: Keep your hair healthy and prevent winter damage with THESE hacks

There you have it. Will you try this 5-step ponytail? Tell us!

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×