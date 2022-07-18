7 Essential hand creams for dry hands on Amazon under $20

Be it winters or summers, people with dry skin always have fully worn out hands. Especially in these difficult times of pandemic when you have to wash your hands with soap every now and then, only the best hand creams will keep your skin even vaguely happy. If you have dry hands, you may experience anything from mild itchiness, redness to irritation, intense itchiness and even cracks and peeling in the skin.

If you’re still on the search for a hand lotion that will protect you from the effects of winter skin, hand sanitizer, eczema, and other sources of irritation and dryness, there are certain ingredients you need to look for when you are choosing a hand cream.

7 Essential Hand Creams for Dry Hands

Essentially, look for ingredients like ceramides, petrolatum, and dimethicone. Also look for creams that have humectant ingredients, like hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which will give an extra boost of water to your skin. We've rounded up the best hand creams that we’ve found to be most effective at combating dry hands.

1. O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Cream

This hand cream is for extremely dry, cracked and working hands. This product is concentrated, unscented, healing, relieving and repairing. This hand cream is clinically proven to instantly boost moisture levels, help prevent further moisture loss, create a protective barrier on the skin’s surface, and make a difference you will feel within days. For best results apply this product after hand washing, after bathing and before bedtime, as these are the most effective times for moisturizing extremely dry skin.

2. Gold Bond Eczema Relief Hand Cream

As the name suggests this hand cream is highly effective for people suffering from eczema. It relieves itching, dryness, scaling, roughness and redness associated with eczema. It is made with 2% colloidal oatmeal, seven moisturizers, and three vitamins to soothe skin and relieve itching. This product is also tested by dermatologists and is hypoallergenic and has been accepted by the National Eczema Association. The vitamin E present in it enhances skin’s ability to retain moisture. It is also formulated with aloe that makes your skin smooth.

3. AmLactin Ultra Smoothing Intensely Hydrating Cream

This is an ultra hydrating cream that helps smooth and soften the rough and bumpy skin on your hands if you are suffering from keratosis pilaris. This hand cream is formulated with 15 percent lactic acid for an intense moisturizer that boosts skin’s natural renewal through gentle exfoliation. This will work wonders for you if you have flaky skin. treatment

Apply this product 2 times daily or as recommended by your dermatologist. You might experience a mild stinging or irritation. Some of the major ingredients in the product are water, Petrolatum, Emulsifying Wax and Glycerin.

4. Gold Bond Ultimate Intensive Healing Hand Cream

This amazing healing hand cream contains 7 intensive moisturizers, plus vitamins A, C and E. You can apply it any time you want as it lasts through hand washing and keeps repairing your cracked hands all day. This product has been tested by dermatologists and is hypoallergenic. This non-greasy body lotion is quick-absorbing and fragrance-free that lasts for 24 hours.

5. Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Unlike other hand creams this is an ointment that is designed specifically for dry, compromised skin and clinically proven to restore smooth and healthy skin. You can use this ointment as a replacement for your foot cream or hand cream if you want to heal your dry cracked hands, cuticles and feet. This ointment is water-free and soothes your skin while creating a protective barrier that allows for the flow of oxygen to create an ideal healing environment. This ointment also contains petrolatum and glycerin.

6. Açaí Hand Cream

This hand cream is packed with the goodness of energizing açaí oil and murumuru butter that strengthen your skin’s natural moisture barrier. The light texture of this hand cream gets absorbed quickly to leave your hands feeling comfortable and never greasy. And as a bonus it leaves a delicate scent on skin with fresh and fruity notes.

7. Vaseline Clinical Care Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Lotion

Vaseline is a name that is enough for anyone to buy a product right? This fragrance-free lotion contains the hydrating and sealing ingredients glycerin, dimethicone, and petrolatum, all ingredients recommended by our dermatologists for hydrating dry hands.

Now that you know which hand creams you can use to take care of your dry hands, here is another good tip to remember: after washing your hands, don’t completely dry them before putting on your hand cream, damp hands are the best surfaces for the above-mentioned products to work on.

Also if you want to go a little extra for your hands, try to wash with gentle soap and lukewarm water, wear gloves while cleaning and apply sunscreen to the backs of your hands.

