Hands-On Beauty: Get effortless no-heat waves like Ananya Panday

Bored at home? This is the time to get some beauty experiments going. Here’s how you can recreate these soft waves like Ananya Panday without any tools!

Welcome to our at-home self-service salon, where we recreate major looks while watching Netflix. Jokes aside, this is finally a time when you can experiment with all the makeup and hair things that you’ve always wanted to do but didn’t have the time. Today, let’s recreate these soft waves without curling tongs.

Ananya Panday and many other celebrities usually opt for these waves, specifically when your hair lacks volume. If you think this is difficult to do without heat, we are here to prove you wrong.

What you need: 1 big scrunchie, 5 small rubber bands, patience and arm strength.

How to:

Step 1: Begin by brushing through your hair and making sure there are no tangles.

Step 2: Now flip your hair upside down and tie your hair in a high ponytail 2 inches away from your temple. Yes, that high.

Step 3: Now section the ponytail into 5 smaller sections and tie them loosely with the rubber bands.

Step 4: Spray the sections with a little bit of water and braid them individually. The braid depends on how tight or loose you want your waves to sit. For this one, I’d suggest you have a simple loose braid which isn’t too tight.

Step 5: Once done, wait for the water to dry. Take a nap, do your work, or if you do this at night, you can even sleep in this hairstyle.

Step 6: It’s dry, Slowly take each braid apart and scrunch the section with your hand.

Step 7: Finally flip your hair upside down again and take your scrunchie out.

Step 8: Massage your roots before you flip your hair back up.

There you have it, a high volume wavy hairstyle without any heat. Now show it off on the ‘gram through the quarantine and bookmark this for later when you actually need to step out of the house.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More