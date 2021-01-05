Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Times she SWORE by red lips & proved nobody looks as GLAM in them

On the actress' birthday, we take a look at how Deepika Padukone made red lips her iconic go-to look and proved time and again that she rocks it the best!

Bollywood's leading actress, turns a year older today. And we, of course, are going to use the opportunity to gush about the actress. Deepika Padukone has made two things her signature look - slick back hair and red lipstick. When she sports both together, we can't help but stop and stare. The actress also truly understands the art of enhancing her features, specifically her lips, with bright red lipstick. Here is a rundown of our favourite red lip moments of Ms Padukone on this day.

At the GQ Most Stylish awards a few years back, the actress rocked an organza white shirt with leather pants, looking her stylish best. Her bold red lips and glittery eyeshadow was all she needed to complete this outfit, making for one of the boldest looks.

For an event, DP sported a stylish head-to-toe white look and bright in some much-needed colour through her bright red lips. Glossy curled hair and statement earrings added to the glam of this look.

While playing showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra, Deepika Padukone looked her regal best in a sparkly creation by the designer. All she needed to elevate her look, was a swipe of bright red lipstick that instantly lit up the diva's entire face and further enhanced her wide smile.

Seems like DP has a soft spot not only for red lipstick but classic white shirts as well! We love this asymmetrical one-shoulder shirt she sported with high-waisted acid wash jeans and statement earrings. A dab of red lipstick and shoes that matched her sparkly lips, added a pop of colour to this classic look.

For one of her boldest looks yet, Deepika picked out an orange-red cold shoulder dress that matched the exact shade of her lips, for a bright look. Gold stacked up necklaces and hoop earrings completed her glamorous avatar.

While Deepika has gone more neutral with her lips and looks recently, we can't help but reminisce about the times when red lips were her go-to!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani both opt for the oversized shirt and denim shorts combo; Who wore it better?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×