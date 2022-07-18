Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 5 cool and worth-a-try hairstyles we love from the diva's beauty archives

When you celebrate a person, you single praise everything they do and don. There are hairstyles and then there are Priyanka Chopra Jonas-approved epic hairstyles. That's her game and she thrives at it. She dares to bring the best forward and that's why she's a queen, to experiment and to shine is a very The White Tiger actress thing. Whenever a star pulls off a bold look, we pay attention. All this to say? We leave no looks hanging from being decoded and replicated when the mother-of-one rocks it all.

Let's take a look at five of the birthday girl's hairstyles that have kept our enthusiasm high to make statements this season.

We thought a velvet monochromatic outfit was the classiest out there until we looked at her cute ponytail. First, to gel well with any ensemble, ponytails are fabulous at all times. Seen here, a high ponytail coupled with tendrils that framed the 40-year-old's face. It's short and that's a catch, perfect for when the humidity got no chill.

Top knots are the rage not just in peak summertime. Give access to a top knot updo even when you're in the simplest of outfits. Priyanka shows how to define a stunning look in a sheer polka dot printed multi-tiered dress and does the hairstyle steal the outfit's limelight? No, it rightly complements and this is exactly why we dig it.

When a ponytail looks offbeat, we're here for it. Hop on to the bubble braids frenzy using multiple hairbands. Looks too gorgeous a take for a red carpet, night? This is bold and just wow, PC!

This bombshell is truly a lover of bun hairdos. Ever-beautiful in her desi element, she had two of her desi looks look flawless with buns. Hope you're team messy bun just like Priyanka. Use pretty fresh flowers for accessories, now that's an elegant sight to say yes to time and again.

Poker straight hair for days, please! A signature The Sky Is Pink starlet move, you're definitely bound to have hearts racing in this hairstyle. Too safe a choice, you can work with this sleek hairdo when you're puzzled with the pool of hairstyle lists that are available.

Happy Birthday, you beauty!

