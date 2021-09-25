Happy Daughters Day: Gift your daughters these 6 biodegradable intimate hygiene essentials this daughters day

Daughters Day is to be celebrated on 26th September this year and it is time you gift your daughter something that she will thank you for. Intimate hygiene is extremely important and children often find it embarrassing talking about it to their parents. Gift your daughter support and comfort with these biodegradable intimate hygiene products.

The Woman’s Company Stand & Pee Disposable Urination Device

Shield your daughter from the public washroom germs and urinary tract infections with these pee cones. They will be your daughter’s solution to finding an easy, hygienic way of using an unknown washroom without having to worry about UTIs. They are small enough to fit in any pocket or clutch and are made from recyclable kraft paper, making this product and packaging 100% biodegradable. The high-quality cardboard and its ergonomic design ensures no spillage.

Price: Rs.280

The Woman’s Company Sanitary Pads

These pads are a great choice if your daughter has sensitive skin. These biodegradable sanitary pads are super soft, comfortable and tailor made for the time of day/night by size and absorption levels. No chlorine or dioxins are used in the bleaching process. Over time, dioxins build up in the body and they are linked to serious health effects. Their wrappers are biodegradable too - each organic sanitary pad comes in an eco-friendly wrapping to be used at the time of disposal.

Price: Rs.279

The Woman’s Company Mini Sanitary Pads for Teens

The teen pad is sized especially for your teenage daughter, are slimmer and shorter so young girls starting their period journey can have the freedom and space to continue regular activities. They are super soft, comfortable and tailor made for the time of day/night by size and absorption levels. No chlorine or dioxins are used in the bleaching process. Over time, dioxins build up in the body and they are linked to serious health effects. Their wrappers are biodegradable too - each organic sanitary pad comes in an eco-friendly wrapping to be used at the time of disposal.

Price: Rs.259

Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup

Menstrual cups last for years, making them a cheaper and an eco-friendly option. If your daughter dreads that time of the month as it can put a stop to a lot of the activities, then these menstrual cups made from ultra-soft material, can help her go about her normal day without any worry. They are spill-proof and leave no room for irritation, menstrual odour, itching, rashes or dryness. She can now have a comfortable and secure period every month!

Price: Rs.270

Hygiene And You Soch Interlabial Pads

These reusable absorbent pads come in a petal or leaf shape and they fit in between any labia. These pads usually make a good choice if your daughter has a low flow. If she has a heavy flow, she can wear these with a cloth pad, period panty or menstrual cup to take care of sudden heavy flow. They can be washed and reused 70-90 times.

Price: Rs.295

PEESAFE Organic Cotton Tampons

Non-organic tampons are made with cotton that has been sprayed with chemical pesticides that are bad for biodiversity and harmful to your health. These organic tampons are made from 100 percent organic cotton and are extra-soft, natural, more comfortable and biodegradable. They will provide comfort and convenience for your daughter who is on the go and she will be able to do anything she wishes from swimming to sports and more.

Price: Rs.225

