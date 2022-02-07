Happy Rose Day 2022: 7 Rose based makeup products you can gift your girlfriend

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but before the main day, we have the entire week to celebrate starting from Rose Day. If your girlfriend loves to feel special but at the same time is extremely practical, then giving her a bunch of roses that will die in a few days really does not make sense. Instead, gift her these rose based makeup products that she will actually make use of and thank you. It is also a unique way to celebrate rose day.

Faces Canada Crème Lipstick, Rose Bouquet

There’s absolutely no girl in this world who would not like wearing lipstick. This weightless, creamy lipstick in the shade, Rose Bouquet will make the perfect rose day gift for your girlfriend. It is enriched with vitamin E for proper nourishment, and gives you a creamy, smooth, shiny texture and the ultra-glossy formula that ensures proper moisturisation. It also contains shea butter, jojoba oil and almond oil for soft and plush lips.

Price: Rs.236

Bella Vita Organic 3 in 1 Rose Tint

This natural eye, lip, and cheek tint contains pomegranate and almond oil that lets you blush up naturally with a sheer rose shade. It is a perfect 3-in-1 combination that comes in a total of 8 vibrant shades and works as a natural-looking colourful gloss to your lips, blush to your cheeks, and eyeshadow for your eyelids while keeping them moisturised, nourished, and protected all day long.

Price: Rs.284

Khadi Essentials Wild Rose Lip Butter

Wild Roses and their aroma are therapeutic as they relax the skin of the lips and are particularly beneficial for those with chapping problems and dull, dark lips. The essential fats in Wild Rose Oil hydrate the lips, as also exfoliate and brighten them.The rose petals are packed with the best of nature’s oils and sugars to penetrate and lock the moisture into dry skin cells. It heals the lips while keeping them bright and youthful. It also contains geranium oil, kokum butter and shea butter.

Price: Rs.240

Lakmé Absolute Blush Duos, Rose Blush

Everyone loves rosy cheeks! This rose blush duo will brighten up your skin and give it a natural-looking glow. The lightweight blush from Lakme Absolute blends like a dream and gives a seamless and glowy look. It will add a radiance to your face and enhance your makeup.

Price: Rs.612

MARS Rose Makeup Fix Spray

This rose setting spray prolongs makeup wear and keeps it from moving. Melting, and setting into fine lines or pores, this rose infused formula comforts, protects and balances skin for a fresh face. It extends and refreshes makeup, hydrates and balances, sets the makeup, and adds a soft-focus finish.

Price: Rs.245

Lakmé Face Sheer Highlighter, Desert Rose

This sheer highlighter in the shade of desert rose gives an illuminating finish and an effortless shine. The shaded pigments deliver intense colour payoff. You can use it as a blush and a highlighter for glittery radiance. The sponge applicator provides stress-free application for warm, tinted cheeks.

Price: Rs.340

SERY Matte Nail Paint, Rose Pink

A girl who has her nails done and painted is always in a good mood! Gift your girl this matte nail paint in the shade, rose pink. This nail paint gives a long-lasting finish and seals the nail colour for 6 days. It avoids ​​nails from peeling and breaking and keeps the nail bed safe. It is enriched with avocado oil and vitamin E, and is cruelty-free and vegan.

Price: Rs.183

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

