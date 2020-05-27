Harmful ways wearing a mask can affect the skin and different ways to take care of it explains Dr Ajay Rana

Wearing face masks for a long duration can cause a flare-up of acne and other skin issues. Dr Ajay Rana explains how you can tackle it

At this time, the world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis that has never been seen before. Today, wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to combat the spread of the virus. No matter wherever you go like public places, such as grocery stores and for essential services locations, the government has now mandated customers and visitors to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or any piece of clothing. Meanwhile, health care professionals and those who work in any kind of healthcare facilities have to wear full personal protective equipment, including a mask which can go for long hours. Now, Face masks have become a part of our daily lives. Masks keep us off from touching our face constantly which is the most common habit to spread this deadly virus. Also, if someone is coughing or sneezing, it provides a guard against spreading droplets to get contact with other individuals. But wearing the mask for prolonged periods can cause a lot of skin problems for many people.

Wearing face masks for a long duration can cause a flare-up of acne problems. Sweat and things like oil and makeup are present on the skin and then when we cover them with a mask, it becomes occluded. And when we breathe into the mask, the humidity develops in the mask, increasing the chances of acne.

There has been an increase in cases of perioral dermatitis. Moisture and vapour, as well as any secretions such as saliva or mucus, are trapped inside the mask. It acts as an irritant dermatitis to the skin and upset the natural balance of the skin layer around the mouth. This results in rashes, redness, irritation and scaling around the nose and mouth. Sometimes tiny pimples or pustules appear in clusters around the skin of the lips.

Humidity due to wearing masks for longer duration makes the skin layer too moist, trapping all this moisture inside the mask. It is almost like diaper dermatitis. But when the skin is in that moist environment and then we take the mask off and let the air out, then sometimes it can become too dry also and cause dryness of the skin with itching and redness.

There are many simple things we can do to protect our face from the side effects of wearing masks. Sometimes, it also depends on the type of mask we are wearing. If it's a cloth mask, you need to wash it on a regular interval.

1. If you are not outside and safe at home, where not many people are present, then avoid wearing masks for extended periods of time.

2. If your skin seems too much on the dry side, use a gentle, hypoallergenic moisturizer. Don’t use something such as witch hazel or rubbing alcohol that will be even more irritating to the skin layer.

3. Use a neutral cleanser, a mild soap or good face wash to clean your skin.

If you're using disposable masks then after using it, hang it up in a sunny place to dry for a day or two before using it again.

4. Consult a dermatologist if you do not know how to manage your condition, without waiting for it to aggravate.

- Inputs by Dr Ajay Rana, A world-renowned Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician

