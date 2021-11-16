Harry Styles drops beauty line 'Pleasing' with nail polishes and skincare products

Delving into the beauty space has become a common trend among celebrities today. From Kylie Jenner to Selena Gomez and now even Harry Styles, every celebrity has their own skincare routine that most fans want to get a peek off, so it only makes sense that a line is developed.

Pop sensation Harry Styles is the latest to hop on the bandwagon. The 27-year-old Golden singer's beauty brand called Pleasing is now ready to order. On Monday morning, the brand's website officially went live and showcased 6 products, four of which are nail polishes and 2 skincare products. The nail polishes are available in shades of black, pink, white and a pearly shade that are available as a set for 65 USD and 20 USD individually. The nail polishes also come with alphabetic decals that allow users to write messages on their nails!

The skincare products include an illuminating serum priced at 35 USD and a pen with lip and eye treatments on either end priced at 30 USD.

In an interview with Dazed magazine, Styles revealed that the launch started with nail polishes because "That was kind of the birth of what it was for." Harry also said that he would see a colour on a flower or wallpaper and often wanted to put it on his nails. Pleasing was a pandemic project and it eventually felt like it was meant for more than nail polish. He also added that the aim was to bring about a joyful experience and products that "Excite the senses and blow boundaries."

