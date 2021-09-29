Has shaving given you strawberry legs? 5 Tips to help you deal with strawberry legs

If you have noticed dark spots on your legs, which may resemble small black dots, you may have strawberry legs. Strawberry legs can be caused due to shaving improperly with old, dull razors, and due to clogged pores. Here are some products and steps you can follow that will help you treat your strawberry legs and give you smooth, supple skin.

Use a moisturising shaving cream/gel

Plush All Natural Shaving Gel

Use a moisturising shaving gel and shave in the direction of the hair growth. This shaving gel is enriched with aloe vera that helps lubricate the skin and prevent irritation and protects the skin against razor burns, and Vitamin E that is a powerful antioxidant that reduces UV damage caused by free radicals. It preps and softens your hair for easy, quick and smooth razor glides. It protects the skin against the harshness of razor blades and keeps it soft and supple post shaving.

Price: Rs.169

Buy Now

Use an epilator

Philips Epilator

An epilator is an electric tool that grasps and removes hair by the root. It helps avoid traumatizing the skin. Epilator is one of the most preferred and cost-effective methods. It quickly removes hair from the roots with minimal pain and keeps the skin smooth and supple for weeks. This epilator from Phillips is extremely long-lasting and super efficient. The 2 speed settings makes it apt for both, thick and thin hairs. It is a personalized hair removal treatment that you can give yourself within the comfort of your home.

Price: Rs.2499

Buy Now

Moisturise your skin thoroughly and daily

Aveeno Skin Relief Nourishing Lotion

Dry skin can cause or exacerbate the symptoms of strawberry legs. If your skin is dry, you’re more likely to develop irritation when you shave. Replacing lost moisture will improve the appearance of your skin and should serve to alleviate or prevent the symptoms of strawberry legs. Choose a moisturiser that is free of preservatives, which can cause stinging.

Price: Rs.1204

Buy Now

Regularly exfoliate your skin

mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Body Scrub

Gently removing dead skin cells from the surface of your legs should help reduce strawberry legs, as well as help prevent ingrown hairs. This coffee body scrub will scrub away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution, and unwanted tan. It will evenly polish your skin to give you a smooth and irresistibly soft skin. It unclogs your pores to let your skin breathe free.

Price: Rs.399

Buy Now

Use Glycolic acid cleansing pads

Rejusure Glycolic Acid Cleansing Pads

Glycolic acid should also help reduce any acne conditions that may be causing or worsening your symptoms. Glycolic acid encourages cell renewal to brighten and restore a dull appearance. It protects the skin from environmental aggressors that cause free-radical. These cleansing pads boost oxygen, cleanse effectively, and keep skin moisturised. Get healthy, youthful and glowing skin with every pad.

Price: Rs.179

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion