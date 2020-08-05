Have a zoom meeting in 5 minutes? Here's how to instantly wake up your puffy skin

If you are one of those people who wake up with a swollen face, here are a few easy tips to instantly bring it back to life!

It's a struggle to get out of bed every morning and we can relate to this fact! While we somehow do manage to get out of the bed, our skin still stays asleep and the face remains swollen like there's no tomorrow! Things start to get worse when you have to be at the office or attend an online meeting while you're looking like a potato with puffy eyes and lips. Don't worry, we've got you covered and these easy tip and tricks will surely help you feel fresh and reduce the puffiness on your face.

Exfoliate

What is a better way to wake the skin that to massage and exfoliate it to ensure there's lymphatic drainage that helps reduce the puffiness? So, when you're up to making your morning coffee, make sure to use the powder with a few drops of honey on your face. Massage gently and you'll see the results within minutes The caffeine in coffee helps you and your skin wakeup while the honey gives a dose of moisturisation first thing in the morning.

Ice dunk

There's no better way to get the blood flowing than an Ice dunk. Just take a bowl and fill it with ice. Pour only half a glass of water over it to have a liquid consistency to dunk your face in. Once you have it ready make sure to dunk your face for 10 seconds and repeat it 5 times after taking breathing breaks. This promotes blood circulation while the cold water and ice also tighten the pores giving you younger-looking skin.

Facial Yoga

Let your facial muscles have a little exercise every morning. This will reduce the puffiness almost instantly. You can also use facial massaging tools like Gua Sha and jade rollers or just use your fingers to work its magic.

Credits :getty images

