Heat protection sprays that will let you style your hair without a worry

If you are someone who loves to style your hair using heating products like a hair straightener, curler, etc., then it is important that you use a heat protection spray first. Whether you’re going for a sleek and straight hairstyle or for voluminous curly bangs, it definitely takes a little heat to set your hair in your favourite style. Along with enhancing your mane with special looks, heat styling also brings havoc to your hair in the form of heat damage. The right heat protection spray can however come to your rescue! Here we have the list of the best heat protection sprays for you to choose from.

Heat protection sprays for stress-free styling:

Here we have a list of the best heat protection sprays available.

1. Tresemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Spray

Formulated with keratin and marula oil, this heat protection spray provides 5 benefits in 1 system. This specifically formulated heat protectant will leave your hair gorgeously sleek and manageable. It will help protect your locks against heat damage and shield your hair from heat up to 450F so you can achieve a smooth look while protecting your hair from heat styling.

Price: Rs.639

2. Dirty Works Hydrolyzed Keratin Heat Protection Spray

Keratin is a protein that binds to the hair giving it thickness and protects it from heat treatments and other pollutants. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin E that gives strength to the hair and scalp. This can be used as a styling spray as well as a pre heat protectant spray.

Price: Rs.695

3. Sebastian Professional Thermal Protection

Provide protection and add sparkling shine to hair with this thermal protection spray. Formulated with rock crystal extract, this lightweight hair spray gently conditions hair, giving it extra shimmer. Trilliant spray provides heat protection for hair, while adding body and brilliant shine.

Price: Rs.1950

4. Arvazallia Thermal Heat Protectant

This heat protection spray shields and protects your hair from damage caused by flat irons, curling irons, hair dryers, and other heat styling and drying tools. It utilises an advanced lightweight two layer protection technology that penetrates your hair follicles to repair existing hair damage while also preventing breakage and split ends. The argan oil infused formulation moisturises, conditions, and transforms the texture of your hair leaving it with a soft, silky, and smooth finish with a lasting glimmering shine. It contains highly effective anti-frizz and detangling agents to help eliminate frizz and improve the flexibility and manageability of your hair.

Price: Rs.2234

5. Vellasio Heat Protection Spray

This spray has a grapeseed smooth system that is Infused with phenolic, argan oil and vitamin E. It protects the hair from heat damage and sun damage. It controls frizz with 100 percent smoother hair for up to 3 days. Your scalp naturally produces sebum, an oily substance, which keeps your hair shiny and healthy. As you age, your scalp's sebum production slows down, leading to dry scalp and dry, brittle hair. Hence, grapeseed oil can help restore your hair's natural shine and vibrancy.

Price: Rs.349

6. Tony And Guy Heat Protection Hair Spray

This hair spray conditions the hair and helps protect against heat damage. The high end formulation of the mist contains silicone, which makes it a great prep mist. It adds a smooth, soft finish to the hair. It is non oily and non greasy, and does not leave any residue on the hair. It shields the hair from heat up to 446F.

Price: Rs.449

7. Berina Heat Protector

This heat protection spray is an essential to help shield your hair from the heat. It is a great way to give day-old hair a new lease of life. The weightless finish protects hair from heated hair tools without leaving a sticky, oily or greasy residue, making it a great all-round choice for every hair type. It contains pro-vitamins B5 with two systems of milky spray. It guards the hair against heat and friction and keeps it shiny and incredibly soft.

Price: Rs.649

8. Just Peachy Heat Protectant Spray

Infused with keratin, argan oil and vitamin E, this proprietary formulation is designed to protect the hair from heat damage and sun damage. It controls frizz giving 100 percent smoother hair for upto 3 days. Argan oil helps to hydrate and soften your hair and naturally helps increase the hair’s elasticity and restore shine to dull, lifeless hair. Keratin makes the hair smoother and easier to manage. It also helps make curly hair less frizzy.

Price: Rs.549

If you simply cannot part ways with your straightening iron and curling wand, then it is high time you incorporate a heat protection spray into your hair care routine. If you have ever wondered how actresses still have lustrous hair even after using so many styling products, then a heat protection spray is the secret to it. The heat protection sprays mentioned above are the most effective with the best reviews.

