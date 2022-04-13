Henna powders for hair: Organic henna powders that will add shine and bounce to your hair

Henna powder is a great option for people who want to get rid of their grey hair. It is also a great choice if you simply want to give your hair a warm auburn colour. Henna is a much better alternative to other chemical hair colours since it makes the hair strong and nourishes it from the roots for silky and shiny hair. It also protects the hair from sun and dust, enhances hair growth, regulates oil secretion, conditions hair, prevents dandruff, and prevents hair fall. Here, we have a list of the best henna powders for hair for you to choose from.

Henna powders for hair:

1. Nat Habitat Henna Paste

This is a ready to apply henna paste that you can use as and when you feel like since it requires no pre-planning. It imparts a rich brown shade to the hair and gives a colour that lasts longer than usual henna powder. It provides lush conditioning and shine, and strengthens hair while aiding in hair growth. This pure Rajasthani ultra-filtered henna is soaked in black tea and herbs and prepared to impart a rich dark brown colour to the hair.

Price: Rs.330

2. The Forest Herbs Natural Care Henna Mix

This henna mix has antifungal and antibacterial properties that keep the scalp healthy and protected. It is sourced from the best land within the city of henna - Sojat (Rajasthan). Made of freshly cultivated henna leaves, this chemical free, organic and 100 percent pure henna gives a natural rich reddish tone to the hair and thus the best PPD-free substitute to hair dyes.

Price: Rs.325

3. Godrej Nupur 100% Pure Henna Powder

This pure henna powder from Rajasthan provides a rich shade and superior hair colouring. It is natural and considered safe while also being effective for covering grey hair. Mehendi is known for its cooling sensation and helps with conditioning of hair.

Price: Rs.212

4. Indus Valley Bio Organic Natural Herbal Henna Powder

As a conditioner, this herbal henna powder strengthens the hair and reduces dandruff. It improves hair growth, reduces hair fall and provides a cooling to the scalp. It imparts a strong and rich colouration with added lustre to the hair and completely free from allergens. It boosts your hair's health, protects it from hair related issues like dandruff, itchy skin, etc.

Price: Rs.129

5. Shahnaz Husain Henna Precious Herb Mix

If you have been experiencing a lot of hair fall lately, do not fret and pamper your tresses with this henna powder. It contains extracts of amla, neem, and shikakai, to give you healthier and shinier tresses. This superb herbal mix is also formulated to fight common hair woes like hair fall and dandruff.

Price: Rs.250

6. Banjara’s Natural Henna Powder

Smooth and shiny locks will no longer be a distant dream with this natural henna powder. Enriched with Bhringraj, amla, hibiscus, brahmi, and methi extracts, this product will help you flaunt visibly healthier hair. It also works as an excellent conditioner and will imbue your scalp and hair with the moisture and nourishment it was lacking. On top of that, it will impart a beautiful brown tinge to your hair.

Price: Rs.265

7. H&C Herbal Ingredients Henna Powder

If your hair has become dry and lifeless after regular use of styling products and the pollution around, this pure henna powder is the perfect solution! It will imbue your hair with all the nourishment it needs, making your locks longer and more lustrous! This product is chemical-free, which makes it safe to use for all. Also, it is triple sifted, which makes it incredibly easy to mix and apply to your hair.

Price: Rs.199

8. Kama Ayurveda Natural Organic Hair Colour Kit

This organic henna powder is a magical product that will provide your hair with all the nourishment it was lacking, all the while conditioning it. This product works wonderfully on damaged hair, thanks to its highly conditioning formula. Additionally, it has cooling properties that enhance the strength and thickness of your hair!

Price: Rs.775

Long before synthetic hair dyes were discovered, Indians would rely upon henna, or mehendi to naturally dye their hair. Apart from the warm brown colour and shine, henna also has various other benefits that are great for the hair. These henna powders for hair will provide you with a natural sheen.

