Herbal hair colour that will keep your hair healthy, happy and nourished

You can colour your hair in a variety of ways as balayage, highlighting, ombre, or simply having a full hair colour change! However, constantly colouring your hair with harmful dyes that contain harmful chemicals can weaken your hair. It is hence crucial to not only enjoy the process of hair colouring, but also ensure you are using the best possible hair dyes available on the market. A herbal hair colour will contain no harmful chemicals, will give better and healthier results, shinier hair, a more vibrant colour and eliminate breakage.

Herbal hair colour:

Best herbal hair colours available in the market.

1. Sadhev - Ayurvedic Hair Colour

This hair colour is made from home produced organic ingredients with the essence of a 200-year-old ancestral wisdom. It is carefully handcrafted using handpicked ingredients that are organically grown and ethically sourced from their own farm Sadhevana. This product is natural, vegan, cruelty free and plant based.

Price: Rs.795

Buy Now

2. Vegetal Natural Hair Colour

This dark brown natural hair colour is made with natural ingredients - herbal extracts and ayurvedic herbs. It contains no harmful synthetic chemicals, no ppd, no ammonia, no parabens, and no peroxide. It shields your hair from getting affected due to external pollution, dust and dirt. It is made out of 100 percent natural herbs and extracts like indigo, shikakai, brahmi and manjistha.

Price: Rs.538

Buy Now

3. Biotique Bio Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour

Made with 9 organic herbal extracts that are specifically selected to nourish and protect your hair and scalp, this colour will enhance your hair's colour intensity and leave you with a natural sheen. It will give you a natural and healthy shine with a rich, long-lasting colour. The colour is rich and deep and will make your hair beautiful and healthy.

Price: Rs.190

Buy Now

4. INDUS VALLEY Organically Natural Hair Colour

Blended with 9 natural herbs, this hair colour provides damage-free colouration. The deep nourishing colour dye helps with hair moisturisation and repairs hair for a better shine and glow, leaving it soft and silky. It helps tame frizzy hair by conditioning the hair and adding more bounce to them. The rich colouring formula gives a nice texture to hair and controls hair damage. The herbal extracts control dandruff, split ends, and encourage hair buildup with a smooth silky shine.

Price: Rs.539

Buy Now

5. Cultivators Organic Natural Herbal Hair Colour

This hair colour helps you achieve stunning colour easily at home without any damage. Our damage-free formula will keep your hair naturally soft, smooth and healthy without any use of harsh ingredients and is completely chemical-free. Easy application of our hair colour enriches and moisturises your hair. This hair colour will make your hair silky, smooth, shiny, and strong.

Price: Rs.640

Buy Now

6. Bakson’s Sunny Herbal Hair Colour

This hair colour is infused with the goodness of henna, amla, shikakai, brahmi and bhringraj for total grey coverage. It is a unique blend of henna and other essential herbs to colour grey hair with the goodness of nature. It penetrates every strand and colours from root to tip giving a long lasting protection and total grey coverage.

Price: Rs.450

Buy Now

7. Khadi Natural Hair Colour

This hair colour is 100 percent natural and plant sourced. It contains henna, indigo, amla and other herbs. It gives colour from Lawson pigmentation of leaves. No chemical is added. It does not give a dark black colour but a natural, soft black colour.

Price: Rs.540

Buy Now

8. AJ HERBALS Herbal Hair Colour

This hair colour gives a natural black colour and shine to the hair. It is completely natural and henna based. It is power packed with hair nourishing ingredients like amla, neem, shikakai, reetha, jatamansi and nagarmotha.

Price: Rs.270

Buy Now

If you are suffering from greying hair or simply want to give your hair a new colour, then these herbal hair colours will come to your rescue! A herbal hair colour is free from all sorts of harsh chemicals and is made from all natural ingredients. It will keep your hair healthy, happy and nourished.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Slippers for girls: Types of slippers every modern girl must have



